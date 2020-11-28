The presence of COVID-19 will likely drive a lot more holiday shopping online and away from the personal, interactive experiences that shoppers receive by visiting local shops.
There's nothing wrong with buying gifts online, of course. In fact, shopping by computer has become normal for many families in recent years.
Still, while the relative ease makes for an appealing experience, especially during a global pandemic, we must remember that many local retailers are just as equipped to handle online orders as the larger chain stores.
In a year when the coronavirus has hurt business across the board, it's important to consider the impacts on private enterprises in our community.
In that sense, Small Business Saturday event can't come soon enough.
Today, as has been the tradition since the first Small Business Saturday in 2010, shoppers across America are encouraged to patronize brick-and-mortar businesses that are small and local.
There's certainly no shortage of that type of business in Niagara County.
It is highly likely, amid the challenges presented by COVID-19, that local retailers need all the business they can get right now.
This year has not been normal. Some local retailers, including those with lengthy and successful histories, have already decided enough is enough and have shut their doors. More will likely follow if they are unable to navigate the restrictions and changes in shopping habits that have been driven by the pandemic.
Across Niagara County today, many small stores, restaurants and other service businesses remain open under standard COVID-19 public safety rules.
All shoppers who decide to venture out should do so as safely as possible. Wear a mask as you travel; be mindful of appropriate physical distancing.
Also for the sake of safety — and the local economy — don't overlook the possibility that local retailers have online shopping options. You say you want to buy a book for a friend, or clothing for your spouse? Try to find a local retailer that accommodates online orders before you shop the big box sites.
The operators of local businesses are our neighbors, our friends and, in some cases, our family members. They pay local taxes and they often buy local goods. Supporting them, not unlike supporting your local newspaper, means supporting the local economy and supporting a stronger Niagara County in general.
This Small Business Saturday will have a different look and feel than its predecessors. The spirit is the same, though. When we all choose to support small businesses during the holiday season, our community is better for it.
