It's time for Sheldon Silver to go to jail.
State taxpayers have waited far too long for him to begin accepting the punishment for his crimes.
Most of them would already be serving their prison sentences if they were convicted on similar charges.
Silver was ousted as speaker in 2015 and convicted later that year. Appeals have so far kept him out of jail. His original conviction was overturned on appeal but Silver was convicted again in 2018.
He's now been through not one, not two, but three sentencings.
Three!
Sadly, the case of now-disgraced former New York State Assembly Speaker illustrates how, far too often, there is a separate system of justice for the wealthy and connected in a state and a society that should be meriting out the same justice for all.
On Monday, Silver was sentenced — for the third time — in a public corruption case where he was convicted of playing a part in a scheme that involved favors and business traded between two real estate developers and a law firm. Silver supported legislation that benefited the developers. The developers then referred certain tax business to a law firm that paid Silver fees.
This time around, U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni sentenced the 76-year-old Silver to 6 1/2 years in prison - six months less than he was to serve following his previous sentencing - while describing her hope that it would "send a message to Albany" about what can happen when elected officials get into corrupt dealings and use their public positions to enrich themselves.
“This was corruption pure and simple,” Caproni said.
Caproni correctly noted that the Sheldon Silver who stood before her on Monday had a different approach and demeanor than the one who stood before her during his first appearance at sentencing.
The first time through, Silver — once considered one of the three most powerful men in Albany — insisted he did no harm.
During sentencing No. 2, Caproni noted that Silver displayed more of a “self-pitying” approach.
Finally, on Monday, he not only acknowledged his wrongful conduct but stood and repeated parts of a handwritten letter which he had written to the judge. He indicated that he had done a lot of good things over the decades as his power grew in state government, where he spent 21 years as Assembly speaker and admitted that his "improper, selfish and ethically indefensible" behavior "destroyed" that "legacy" he built over 35 years.
“I’m very sorry,” Silver said.
In court papers, Silver’s lawyers had asked for leniency, saying Silver's health problems put him at risk of dying from COVID-19.
This is not an uncommon ask for many defense attorneys representing individuals convicted to crimes and who are sentenced to prison or who are already in prison serving their sentences.
Many of those individuals have not had their requests granted despite their very real and very serious health concerns.
Should Silver's case be different here as well.
Caproni noted that she does not want Silver to die in prison, while asserting that he needs to serve his sentence in prison just the same.
Silver does not deserve a death sentence for his crimes, but he should be punished under the law as any individual would in his position.
Many average New Yorkers are no doubt still wondering to themselves how he continued to manage to avoid jail some five years after his initial conviction.
In reality, had he done what he did during his third appearance in court for sentencing and just owned up to his mistakes and accepted his fate based on the crimes he committed, he'd be closer to the end of his court-ordered prison term than the start of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.