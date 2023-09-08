School is officially back in session for districts across Niagara County.
That’s not news to the scores of students, parents and school staff who’ve been preparing for weeks — but it is worth pointing out to those behind the wheel on area roadways.
Those leisurely morning drives to work — if that was actually happening for anyone out there — are a thing of the past as school buses and their flashing lights take their place along your preferred morning or afternoon routes.
Your commute time is definitely going to take a hit.
We like to think the vast majority of drivers handle this the correct way — by staying alert and slowing things down a bit when needed. But maybe “majority” is a bit optimistic.
Niagara Falls Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie noted that the district’s school buses are equipped with mechanical barrier arms that have security cameras mounted on them that capture images of cars speeding past stopped buses as they’re picking up or dropping off students.
“I see the reports (of violations recorded by the bus cameras),” he said. “There are lots of drivers who still pass the buses. I’m shocked, really shocked, by the numbers. It’s outrageous. More than I would have expected.”
According to a statewide survey of school bus drivers conducted by the New York Association for Pupil Transport (NYAPT), an estimated 50,000 motorists in New York illegally pass stopped school buses every day school is in session.
You read that right, 50,000 violations a school day. We agree with Laurrie, it is “outrageous.”
New York State Vehicle and Traffic law requires all vehicles to come to a full stop when approaching a school bus stopped with red lights flashing. This applies regardless of the driver’s direction of travel or even if there is a multi-lane or divided highway.
If doing the right thing isn’t incentive enough, maybe pricey traffic tickets can do the trick.
With the start of a new school year, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said drivers should expect a larger law enforcement presence on the roads in the coming days — especially in school zones where drivers are required to slow down.
Yep, it also seems like common sense but we still see too many drivers ignoring such school zone speed limits.
Once again folks, just do the right thing, play it safe and slow down. But if that’s not enough, it’s worth noting that traffic tickets in school zones can carry enhanced penalties for drivers.
And don’t forget those students walking to and from school, Laurrie points out.
“We have to be mindful, in the morning and afternoon, to take a little extra time at intersections,” he said. “And check your speed, especially in the school zones.”
We don’t want any drivers out there learning their lesson the hard way.
