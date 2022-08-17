With a new school year right around the corner, student transportation has been on a lot of people’s minds.
Particularly the lack of qualified school bus drivers. Across New York state, some 2.3 million children rely on buses to get to and from schools each day.
According to an audit by the office of state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, about one third of those children ride on school buses owned by their local districts. Another third get to school on contracted buses, while the remaining third rely on public transportation.
To get more bus drivers on the road, both local and state officials have pushed programs to address the shortage. Niagara County officials held School Bus Driver Career fairs at the three Department of Motor Vehicles offices in October. The month prior, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced several initiatives including opening new testing sites for CDL applicants and expediting the testing and permitting process. The state DMV would remove the 14-day waiting period between permit test and road test, and county-run DMV offices would increase capacity to administer the written and road tests.
The lack of drivers is impacting local district’s in different ways. In Niagara Falls, for instance, the district has shifted its school day at the high school level to allow what bus drivers it has to make double runs throughout the day.
Ridge Road Express contracts with many local districts including Lockport, Starpoint and Roy-Hart. Traditionally a shortage in one district has been covered by shifting employees where they’re needed.
The transportation director at Roy-Hart, Sue Cheasty, says that’s not always so easy to do. “There’s not as many extras,” she said.
Gary Woodcock, who works for Ridge Road Express in the Lockport district, said there are enough bus drivers in Lockport right now, but the company is still hiring — but even then it’s no quick fix.
School officials say new bus drivers must complete a training program and veteran drivers must do refresher training. According to Cheasty, drivers who don’t have a commercial driver license (CDL) must go through a six-week program — one week in a classroom and five weeks on the road — before they’re allowed to transport students.
In addition, state auditors are urging the state Department of Transportation to ensure bus programs used by school districts have drivers who are qualified and properly trained.
State law directs each school district to certify that its school bus drivers have completed an established training program and to make an annual report on the effectiveness of the program. A total of 1,400 instructors provide the training to drivers, attendants and monitors, according to the auditors.
We’re thankful for the oversight and the assurance that drivers transporting our local students have been properly prepared.
The big question still remains — what more can be done to get qualified drivers behind the wheel of local school buses?
