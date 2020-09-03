The Como Restaurant on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls is now up for sale.
We know many of you who heard the news are still trying to adjust to it.
It's a jarring reflection on the state of our times for many Falls residents who have come to know the Como as "THE" iconic restaurants of all iconic restaurants in the city.
For decades now, the Como has been an institution on Pine Avenue, an enduring reminder of a time when the city was still flourishing and the commercial district was one of the most popular around.
The restaurant's success did not come by accident.
It is a credit to the Antonocci and Colucci families who have now nurtured the business for more than nine decades.
Times change and, like it or not, the pandemic has certainly accelerated change in a number of areas.
It's difficult, we know, for residents in the Falls to adjust to the initial shock of finding out that one of the foundations of the city's restaurant and tourism business has been caught up in this intense period of transition.
We feel it is important to stress, however, that being put up for sale is not the same as being sold or, worse, shutting down altogether.
As a reminder, the Como Restaurant is still open.
The Pine Avenue restaurant is still serving some of the finest Italian food in all of Niagara County and even all of Western New York.
The Como is still a great place to grab a bite to eat, dine-in or takeout.
Maybe, as has been the case through the first part of 2020, your habits changed and you haven't visited in some time.
Now's as good a time as any to make a reservation.
Perhaps you've been craving some delicious Como sauce or some other exclusive restaurant delicacy.
Why not call in an order and go pick up dinner for the family for the evening?
We've said this time and again with many other local restaurants and businesses in the past and we think it's worth mentioning again in light of the news about the Como being put up for sale: It's important for Niagara County residents to support local restaurants and businesses because they are owned by your neighbors and your fellow taxpayers and, now more than ever, they need your support.
We wish the longtime owners of the Como — the Colucci and Antonacci families — all the best in the future and we invite our readers to support whatever decisions they choose to make where their beloved family business is concerned.
Both of these families have served the Falls community with distinction for decades. They didn't just cook amazing food. While hiring local people and contributing to the local economy, they did something ever greater by positioning their restaurant as a point of pride in the Falls. The Como has always been, and still remains, one of those "bucket list" places visitors from outside the city must stop in and see at least once before they end their stay.
We do, of course, hope any potential sale results in the continued presence of the Como Restaurant.
Pine Avenue and the City of Niagara Falls just wouldn't be the same without it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.