It's tempting to run out to the nearest big-box department store and buy a new 4K television that will make the binge-watching all that much more enjoyable as the pandemic-related shutdown persists.
Of course, many Americans will be smarter with their $1,200 stimulus payments, choosing instead to make a mortgage payment, stay current on bills or invest in needed home or automobile maintenance.
While we're not in a position to tell anyone what to do with their money, we do recommend everyone who has benefited from the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus take even just a small portion of it and donate it to any number of worthwhile causes, particularly those supporting shuttered-restaurant workers or food pantries in the area.
A record 22 million Americans have now filed for unemployment benefits as the economic fallout from the virus grows heavier.
Here in Niagara County, many of the businesses we knew and loved before the virus took hold remain closed with the owners getting zero income and the employees out of work.
There are GoFundMe pages out there facilitating donations in support of those who earned their income as chefs and cooks and bartenders and waiters and waitresses.
Other groups, like the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation, as an example, provide support as well. The New York-based foundation has raised more than $100,000 from individual donors and hundreds of thousands of dollars more from corporations to support workers facing financial crisis. It's important to note that the bulk of the private donations came in at $50 or less.
Not surprisingly, area food pantries have been seeing more unfamiliar faces as more residents look for support for themselves and their families. Groups like the Salvation Army and FeedmoreWNY are doing more, and they need more help to ensure they can meet the growing demand.
The Salvation Army has, for example, established an online "Fill The Gap" campaign, which welcomes sponsors for weekly food distribution efforts, and offers the ability to pay for gas needed to make deliveries as well as activity kits for children who are stuck at home. In addition, the program welcomes donations of $10, enough to buy an emergency package containing enough food for a family for three days.
The stimulus package was designed to spur the economy at a time when it needs it most.
For those who have already received their checks, we have no doubt there are important needs to be met with these dollars. Hopefully, one of those needs is to share a portion with others, through whatever aid program or service seems worthy.
At this time of tremendous upheaval, there's no shortage of places where a few extra bucks can be put to good use.
Making a small donation to help a neighbor is certainly one way to reinforce the idea that "we are all in this together."
