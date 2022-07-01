Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.