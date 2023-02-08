Black History Month reminds us that it’s an appropriate time to reflect on our nation’s relentless struggles for freedom, especially those courageous people whose heroic efforts advanced the cause of civil rights.
On the national scene, we’ve been inspired through the decades by President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation that freed the slaves and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with his classic “I Have a Dream” speech, the highlight of the 1963 March on Washington in support of demands for equal rights. And let’s not forget those “Freedom Riders” in the deep south. The participants put their lives on the line to pave the way for integration.
Aside from those high-profile happenings, it’s fitting that area residents recognize the role of blacks in this community too. Most of us are familiar with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People that started in 1909. What’s often forgotten, however, is that the Niagara Movement, founded by W.E.B. DuBois in 1905, was the forerunner to the NAACP.
Ironically, the Niagara group initially intended to meet on the American side, but the delegates were denied accommodations by prejudiced hotel managers, according to historians. When they were turned away, the group crossed the border to Niagara Falls, Ont., where they were given lodging without any difficulty
The Niagara Movement renounced Booker T. Washington, a leading African-American educator and adviser to presidents, for continued conciliatory policies toward whites and his reluctance to speak out on behalf of black rights. At its first meeting, the group issued a manifesto demanding the right for black people to vote and to use public transportation without fear of segregation or discrimination. Nearly 60 years later, in July 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Bill.
Another important chapter in African-American history unfolded at the U.S. Canada border here, between 1830 and 1850, as slaves fleeing from plantation in the South traveled in secrecy along the Underground Railroad, the route that led through several states that ended in Canada. Many times they were guided on their dangerous journey by the legendary Harriet Tubman, ‘The Moses of her People.’ It was common knowledge that once the slaves made it across the international boundary, they were safe since the Canadian customs officers refused to send them back.
In retrospect, area residents have indeed valid reasons for observing this month-long tribute. After all, for countless slaves on the run this region was frequently the last stop on the nightmarish road to freedom.
— A version of this editorial originally appeared on these pages in 2015.
