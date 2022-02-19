The predictable arguments are right around the corner in Lockport and not far behind in Niagara Falls.
“Reassessment is nothing more than a money grab.”
“You can’t tell me my home is worth so much more than it used to be.”
“What about my neighbor? They are a party committee person and so they got special consideration. The whole process is bunk.”
“You can’t raise my taxes that much! I am on a fixed income!”
“I’m OK with reassessment but we should offer an exemption for (fill in the blank, seniors, veterans, handicapped people, families with 3 or more children ...)
The answer to all these complaints is the same:
Rather than doing a revaluation every 15 years and enduring the same arguments from people who don’t like it, every community, Niagara Falls and Lockport included, needs to get as close as possible to 100% valuation and stay there. That means reviewing 20% of properties every year.
When that’s done, arguments become moot. Property taxes should be universally unfair. In other words, no one likes them, and they are too high. That said, they should be equitable and maintained as such.
Please understand as well. Reassessment is not a money grab. Here’s why, in simple terms:
Let’s say you own a home with a fair market value (FMV) of $200,000. The assessment roll is valued at 50% of FMV. The tax rate is $20 per $1,000 of assessed value. $200,000 x 20 = a $2,000 tax bill. Now revaluation happens and the tax roll goes to 100% of FMV. You assessed value doubles. You panic.
“$20 x $200,000 = $4,000. They doubled my tax bill!”
Guess what? It doesn’t work that way. The tax rate goes to $10 per $1,000. Your bill stays at $2,000.
We know it’s complicated. We also know that example only applies for the third of people whose assessment stays the same. One third will go up, one third will go down and one third will stay the same.
Here’s our call to action: Get every community to as close to 100% as possible and then keep them there. The every 15-year drama is needless and nonsensical. If you have issues with it, take the time to learn the process. When your home is revalued, do the research to understand the properties to which your home was compared. Then identify more apropos homes and use the process to challenge.
Standing back and complaining changes nothing.
