Mother’s Day is typically a day of joy, spent celebrating the lives and contributions of our mothers, grandmothers and great grandmothers.
Sadly, it held a very different tone Sunday for many in the Western New York community who were mourning the loss of 10 people gunned down while shopping at a Tops market in Buffalo.
On the one-year anniversary, loved ones of the victims were forced to remember all that they lost when a racist man covered in body armer visited the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue with a pair of assault weapons and ill intent.
These shooting victims weren’t in the line of fire on a battlefield in some foreign country.
They were right here in America, visiting a neighborhood grocery store to do some shopping, a routine practice all of us do in the course of our daily lives.
In our time of increasing gun violence, we are now all sadly accustomed to the idea that these sorts of “regular” activities are no longer guaranteed to be worry free exercises.
It seems hardly a day goes by when multiple people aren’t shot to death while visiting stores or shopping malls or schools or concerts or other places where large numbers of people gather together for one reason or another.
Regardless of where you stand on Americans’ rights to bear arms, there’s no denying the staggering number of mass shootings this country has been forced to endure in recent years.
So far in 2023, we as a nation have had more of them than there have been days in the year.
The message: This terrible situation isn’t improving.
It’s easy enough, with so many people being shot so often, to become desensitized to it all, to start viewing victims more as numbers and less as people.
The people being killed in these mass shootings — just like those 10 Western New Yorkers last year — were real people with real lives and real family members and real friends.
For all the debate about guns in America, two things are certain: They have left an indelible impression on the fabric of our country and they have had a negative impact on all those who found themselves in the crossfire of our modern-day mass shooting reality.
And a stark reality it is.
Last year, on May 14, reality hit home.
{div}Now we are left to mourn. {/div}
There’s no certainty in our current state of affairs that, at some point down the line, we won’t find ourselves grieving the way their family members and friends will be forced to grieve this weekend, and forever.
Whether we like it or not, we’re all in this together — mothers and grandmothers, fathers and grandfathers, sisters and brothers, sons and daughters.
Guns, as they say, may not kill people, but people with guns certainly have killed a lot of them in America.
A stark anniversary like the one Sunday should remind us as a community and as a nation that we are all lesser for it.
