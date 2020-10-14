If you really want change in your community, you've got to do your part.
Yes, we're talking to you.
You have to play a role in making things better in your city, your town, your village, your county, your state and your country.
You.
Yes, you.
The great ongoing debate at the moment is which of the two presidential candidates will make it all better.
In other parts of the country, there's great debate about which candidates for Congress will be more apt to get the job done.
Closer to home, there are elections happening right here in Niagara County for key jobs like judge and district attorney and sheriff.
Yes, of course, voting matters and we strongly encourage you to do so.
Beyond exercising your annual right, there's more for you — yes, you — to do.
A great example to follow of late comes in the form of Niagara Falls resident Jill Shaw.
Tired of all the violence and killings on city streets, she decided to do more than complain on social media or blame the mayor or the city council or the police department.
Instead, she decided to start soliciting funds which she hopes will support the police department in its efforts to get illegal guns off the streets in the Cataract City.
Beyond her push for another gun buy-back, Shaw has been vocal about the need for change in the community, getting more active on social media and in traditional media about the intense need to change the image of the city from one of violence and death to one of success and prosperity.
It's a hugely important job, one she cannot do alone.
There have now been nine homicides in 2020 involving shootings in the Falls.
One is too many and Shaw said she can no longer tolerate the pain of watching grieving loved ones mourn the loss of shooting victims. She said she doesn't want to see anymore candlelight vigils, the kind that have become customary in the wake of violent deaths in the Falls.
You don't have to be a resident of Niagara Falls to care about things like senseless shootings or violence.
You, yes you, can support her cause by visiting her gun-buy back GoFundme or by visiting Shaw's Facebook page.
Communities change not because presidents get elected or mayors or city council members make promises.
Communities only change when the people — regular people just like you — decide to do whatever they can to make them better.
Sometimes, as in the case with Jill Shaw, it requires becoming more active, more vocal and more focused on a singular cause that can, if successful, help address a larger issue.
We thank Jill Shaw, the Niagara Falls Peacemakers, the local company Yowowa Media and all others who are stepping up and stepping forward to combat the great scourge of violence and crime that has been the norm around here for far too long.
In a post-COVID-19 world where there are so many issues to deal with and so many needs to be addressed, it's imperative that all residents across Niagara County remember how important a safe, visitor-friendly and accommodating Niagara Falls is to the local economy and the local tourism industry.
Beyond basic business sense, however, there's the idea that lives are being taken all too often due to dumb things like street beefs and we just can't continue to tolerate such nonsense, not in the Falls and not in the county as a whole.
Jill Shaw is fed up and working hard for real change.
She should serve as a true inspiration for us all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.