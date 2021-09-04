The cries are legion: DO SOMETHING!
The perception is violent crime has taken a horrible turn in Niagara Falls. Almost 20 gun-related incidents in less than a month make it seem that way.
Call the new governor!
Bring in the troopers!
Bring in the sheriffs!
Those are all immediate and panicked decisions that overlook several realities.
The governor is on board. One of her first actions was to extend the state of emergency declared by the previous governor.
Anyone visiting the press conference organized by Senator Ortt Thursday saw Sheriff Mike Filicetti there. His deputies are on the streets daily. So is he.
At 19th Street and Welch Avenue, state troopers were busy Friday going door-to-door looking for witnesses to Thursday’s mass shooting.
Saturation patrols will be in the city this weekend. We expect to see an almost militarized presence on the streets.
Those are all the appropriate crisis management micro responses.
These sort of crimes are happening in cities everywhere. It’s not just a Niagara Falls thing. Buffalo and Rochester among others have parallel problems.
A macro response is just as important. In 2019, the state Senate and Assembly passed criminal justice reform that changed the system for the worse.
Except in rare cases, its catch and release for most crimes. That means the second night a homeless man has broken into businesses on Third Street he gets caught, ticketed and released. Thankfully, that alleged criminal was denied bail the third night.
Discovery reform means that all evidence gets presented to the defense even an identified witness who may be endangered. Given these rules, people are too often reluctant to speak up.
The macro thing that needs to happen, however, is for a bipartisan committee of the Senate and Assembly to unite with representatives of the governor, law enforcement, district attorneys, the judiciary, probation, community activists and mental healthcare workers to have a serious discussion about these reforms.
The impact of what has been done so far appears to be dramatic and negative.
In addition to the continued reinforcement of our overwhelmed police force, we need to give better support to them further up the criminal justice food chain.
Sure we need jobs training and action against poverty, but we also need to empower our capable law enforcers and judges with proper staffing as well as soft skills it takes to diffuse tense situations and the authority to meet crises with a firmer hand when necessary.
That doesn’t solve the immediate crimes occurring in our city but it does pave the way for meaningful change.
