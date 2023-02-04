How much does your local government plan on spending on that road improvement plan? Is there a public meeting that you can attend to learn more about the plan for an upcoming big ticket-project in your neighborhood?
These are things you discover daily in the Niagara Gazette.
Most states have laws requiring public notices to appear in local newspapers. These notices alert interested citizens to actions their governments are taking. Newspaper readers tend to be interested citizens and more concerned about their local government actions than the average person.
But according to the Poynter Institute, a non-profit journalism school and research organization, more than a dozen states have introduced legislation that would move public notices from newspapers to government websites during the past decade. Before 2022, none of those bills had passed, mostly because of opposition from state press associations, a Poynter article said. But this year, Florida lawmakers approved a bill that allows government agencies to post their legal notices on government websites if they determine it costs less and they can show there is sufficient broadband access for residents to easily see them.
Unfettered government control of public information is a very bad idea.
Sure, they would be on the world wide web and accessible by millions. But how many people would go to a certain website to look to see the bidding process for a road project? Readers of newspapers don’t have to go search the web to discover these things — they are presented with these notices, and we believe this is good thing.
A public notice, once published, is out there. No one can unpublish an entire run of newspapers. But an unscrupulous official can easily alter the notice on a website he or she controls. Dates can be manipulated to make it appear a notice was posted at a time other than when it actually was.
If a public official “forgets” to post a controversial notice on a website, will they be able to post it later and claim it was there all along? There are a lot of questions and not enough answers when it comes to trusting governments to post these notices.
Which leads us to the archive aspect of newspaper publication, which is important, too. Independent publication protects governments that do things properly. If a legal question about the publication of information arises in the future, the proof is there. On the other hand, it opens up bad actors to the consequences they deserve if they can’t prove they acted as they should.
Governments today have more power and more influence than ever before. For those who still value self-governance, newspapers like the Niagara Gazette and other community newspapers across the state are still around to hold those governments accountable. Publishing Public Notices is a part of that accountability process.
For us, for you, for the public good; public notices should remain in newspapers.
