It’s not the COVID-19 virus that’s surging through New York state — but it could be just a matter of time.
Niagara County health officials this week are instead warning about a surge in flu cases.
“We have seen a significant increase in the number of laboratory-confirmed cases and the number of people hospitalized both statewide and in Niagara County. This increase in flu is much earlier in the flu season than typical. This presents a serious concern for our community members and our hospitals,” Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said.
To be more precise, the increase in cases is six weeks or so ahead of schedule. The Niagara County Department of Health, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), recommends that everyone six months of age and older get the flu shot ahead of the holiday season and the heart of winter.
The CDC says the flu numbers are at a decade high for this time of year. More than 8.7 million people have fallen ill, 78,000 have been hospitalized, and 4,500 people have died from the flu this season, according to CDC data. Fourteen children have died from the flu so far this season.
More than 19,000 people were hospitalized with the flu during the week ending Nov. 26, nearly double the previous week, according to CDC data.
Not only do we need to be concerned about the cold and flu season, but Covid could be a concern as well. Precautionary measures are much lower than they were this time last year.
People hospitalized with COVID also increased 27% during the week ending Dec. 2, according to CDC data. And respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has been hospitalizing children at higher rate than in previous years.
In New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 73 COVID-related statewide deaths from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5.
Locally, Niagara County officials reported 123 new cases between Nov. 30 and Wednesday. A slight increase over the 105 new cases reported the week prior.
But, Dr. Keith Collins, an infectious disease physician at University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH in Plattsburgh, feels these local numbers may actually be higher than that due to an increase in home testing that goes unreported.
He’s probably right.
Collins is worried that we could see another surge in COVID because people largely are not doing what they did the past two years in preventing the spread. There is less mask wearing and more social indoor gatherings.
Also, Collins is concerned because two new COVID variants are not responding to the typically prescribed COVID medicines: Remdesivir and Paxlovid.
The Centers for Disease Control Prevention this week encouraged people to wear masks to help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses this season as COVID, flu and RSV circulate at the same time.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said wearing a mask is one of several everyday precautions that people can take to reduce their chances of catching or spreading a respiratory virus during the busy holiday season.
She also is encouraging people to wash hands, stay home when sick, and increase ventilation.
The CDC also continues to recommend masking for anyone traveling by plane, train, bus or other forms of public transportation.
And of course, get vaccinated and boosted if you have not done so already.
No one wants to have their holiday season ruined by a serious illness, whether it be Covid the flu or RSV, so please take the steps necessary to help each other stay healthy.
