Mayor Robert Restaino has infringed on the rights of Niagara Falls residents by blocking daily police reports long available to the Niagara Gazette and other news outlets.
Everybody who lives in the city should be up in arms over his decision. It amounts to censorship of criminal activity in your neighborhoods and the city as a whole.
Timely police reports record arrests and other details about crimes – such as break-ins, vandalism, assaults and worse — that are useful to residents. They can also result in residents providing helpful information to investigators.
Furthermore, until recently the Gazette had access to police commanders who regularly and routinely briefed reporters on everything from serious traffic accidents, to crime statistics to homicide investigations. Those interactions — and more importantly the information it provided to city residents — have also stopped.
The mayor’s role in protecting the public safety is an utmost responsibility. He is dismissive of that duty in denying the Gazette access to police reports and communication with officers so we can inform the public of potential threats.
The mayor disputes his directive blocks Gazette access to the police reports. He claims he only wants to delay release of them until we submit formal freedom of information requests. Then he will review and discuss whether to release the information.
That process obstructs access to everyday police activity that heretofore the Gazette and other news outlet received every day. Information we promptly report to our readers online and in print.
What the mayor fails to recognize is police reports serve as a public record that comes under the New York State Freedom of Information Law. There is no need to submit a request under the law every day to access the reports.
The law’s opening description makes that clear:
“The people's right to know the process of governmental decision-making and to review the documents and statistics leading to determinations is basic to our society. Access to such information should not be thwarted by shrouding it with the cloak of secrecy or confidentiality. The legislature therefore declares that government is the public's business and that the public, individually and collectively and represented by a free press, should have access to the records of government in accordance with the provisions of this article."
Restaino's wrongheaded edict comes at a time when crime, particularly violent crime, has skyrocketed in the Falls. The city recorded a nearly 300 percent jump in homicides in 2020 with 18 up from a five-year average of just 4.6 homicides per year.
We can only assume the mayor’s action is meant to cut down on headlines and stories reporting crimes in Niagara Falls. That’s a policy that can only backfire with rumors replacing facts.
Restaino and city administrators need to resume providing daily police reports to the Gazette and other news outlets in the interest of the public welfare.
We urge city residents to contact the mayor's office and let their voices be heard on this matter. Let Restaino know police information is public information that you have a right to know about in a timely fashion.
