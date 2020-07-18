At a time of great debate about law enforcement and the treatment of minorities at the hand of police officers, it appears there's still a great divide between the two main parties.
In recent weeks, supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement have, with good reason, taken to the streets to protest inappropriate police conduct in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The Floyd incident, publicly labeled an egregious failure on the part of the officers who were involved, has, in some instances, resulted in a backlash against the men and women who serve and protect on the streets of America.
Where there should be agreement on changes for the better, it appears there is instead division over which side is more "worthy" of respect.
Black Lives Matter supporters have called for the "defunding" of police and, in some communities, have pushed to abolish police departments altogether.
Police officers have faced their share of inappropriate treatment at the hands of some protesters and individuals who took Floyd's death as an opportunity to release years of pent-up frustration. Unkind words and hurtful gestures have been flung in the direction of people who are just trying to do their job.
Conversely, there's a lengthy and regrettable record of incidents involving overzealous officers that resulted in harm to civilians who, in some cases, committed either minor crimes or no crimes at all.
It is a fact that America has a checkered history when it comes to the police treatment of less affluent or "connected" citizens, particularly minorities. The list of cases in which Black individuals died while encountering police for either minor offenses or no offenses at all is long and well known by now.
This week, members of the New York Sheriffs Association, with support from many law enforcement officials right here in Niagara County, advocated for a 10-point plan aimed at improving treatment of officers on the beat. Part of the plan calls for increasing the severity of charges involving offenses against officers, and penalizing the use of personal information against law enforcement officials.
One part of the plan truly stands out in light of George Floyd. It calls for barring any person from taking video of any officers in action from within a distance of less than 25 feet.
Where, we wonder, would our nation's collective consciousness be if the individual who filmed the death of George Floyd had been expected to keep at least 25 feet away from the encounter? Would the footage be as clear and jarring? Would Americans — Whites as well as minorities — feel as compelled to push for much-needed change in law enforcement practices?
Is it right to expect everyday citizens — the majority of whom now carry smartphones with video capabilities — to idly stand by while observing questionable activity involving police, fearful that they could be charged themselves for filming what they see?
Black Lives Matter and Blues Lives Matter have their obvious differences of opinion. They also have a common interest: To find areas where both sides can agree to the sorts of changes that lead to equal justice under the law, and a system in which police are able to do their jobs, within acceptable standards of conduct, for the benefit of their community and society as a whole.
For the sake of equal justice as well as the greater good, we hope the New York Sheriff's Association's suggestion to outlaw most citizen recording of police in action does not see the light of day at the New York statehouse.
