Our news organization has filed a formal appeal to the response to our recent Freedom of Information request in which we asked for a copy of a 380-page internal document prepared by noted defense attorney Terry Connors on behalf of Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp.
The reason is simple: You, the taxpayers of Niagara County, helped pay for its creation.
To be clear: Western Regional OTB is owned by 15 counties in Western and Central New York, plus the cities of Buffalo and Rochester. It operates 15 betting parlors, 30 betting kiosks in restaurants and bars, and a hotel, harness racing track and casino at Batavia Downs. The public benefit corporation dispenses its profits to its government owners, including Niagara County, based on population.
The entity, at the direction of its top leaders, including CEO and President Henry Wojtaszek and board Chairman Richard Bianchi, hired Connors in April 2019 amid an FBI investigation and state comptroller's office review of internal operations. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York empaneled a federal grand jury to examine WROTB dealings last September.
According to stories published by The Batavian and The Niagara Reporter, Connors reviewed various allegations of wrongdoing within OTB and apparently determined they were unsubstantiated.
In their stories on the subject, both publications indicated that they did not have in their possession copies of the actual report, only comments from Bianchi who suggested the as-yet-to-be-released documents "completely exonerated" Wojtaszek on all fronts. In those same reports, Wojtaszek thanked OTB's board for doing a thorough job of investigating the charges of wrongdoing.
For their part, Bianchi denied requests for comment from a reporter from our news organization who attended the August meeting of the OTB board. Wojtaszek also declined to answer any questions back in August, and did so again following the board's most recent meeting earlier this month.
There are a lot of questions to be asked and answered where OTB's operations are concerned.
It sounds as if, perhaps, this lengthy report could shed some light on various issues that have been brought to light in the past year or so.
OTB argues that the document in question is protected from release because the information contained in it is covered under "attorney-client privilege."
Who is the client again?
Considering OTB is owned by 17 county and local governments in the region, we believe a strong argument could be made that the "client" in this arrangement includes all of the taxpayers living within those jurisdictions.
If, as Mr. Bianchi has suggested, this report clears the air where OTB is concerned, then why not release it to a wider audience, including local media outlets that have now formally requested it? Wouldn't it make sense to publicize the findings? Is it asking too much for the people who run this public organization to answer questions about it?
We'll continue to follow the process as it relates to our original FOIL request. The agency's response and demeanor have left us little choice.
We're hopeful OTB will come to its senses and release this report now that we have filed an appeal of its initial decision.
If and when we get a copy, we'll publish the findings and whatever relevant comments from applicable officials we deem necessary and appropriate.
We strongly believe, in this case most especially, the people who own OTB have a right to know.
