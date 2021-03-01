Proposals to further regulate the nursing home industry are circulating in the state Legislature in the wake of Attorney General Letitia James’ devastating report on undercounting of the COVID-19 dead who resided in long-term care facilities.
The proposals are coming at possibly the worst time, mere weeks ahead of the Legislature’s “deadline” for adopting the FY 2021-22 state budget. It’s standard operating procedure in New York to slip major legislation of the not-honestly revenue and outlay-related sort into budget bills, which means major changes can be effected with little thought and even less debate. To wit, who other than advocates of “green” energy generation at any cost is OK with Home Rule-killing Article 94c becoming the law of the land through adoption of the FY 2020-21 budget?
Proposals being floated in regard to the nursing home industry are aimed, on the surface at least, at improving conditions for nursing home residents. At last count, more than 15,000 New Yorkers contracted COVID-19 and died from it while residing in a long-term care facility.
In addition, The Associated Press has determined, more than 9,000 recovering Covid patients were released from hospitals into nursing homes early in the pandemic, due to the state’s infamous “March 25 policy” that barred nursing homes from refusing Covid patients, in order to help relieve the strain on hospitals. Critics believe this directive fueled the spread of the virus in nursing homes. State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker rejects that, insisting the virus was brought into care facilities unwittingly by staff members.
James’ Jan. 28 bombshell report found the state undercounted nursing home deaths by more than 50%, by filtering out those that occurred off-site, such as in a hospital.
The virus in nursing homes obviously raised the risk of harm to residents, and James’ report suggested multiple causes of its spread: A lack of infection controls and understaffing at nursing homes, the state’s March 25 policy, and a measure slipped into the FY 2020-21 state budget, reportedly at the behest of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, that provided nursing homes with partial immunity from lawsuits and criminal prosecutions over Covid patient care.
Since James' report, lawmakers have floated upward of a dozen nursing home “reform” proposals including the setting of mandatory minimum staffing levels at the facilities, and mandating a set percentage of revenue be spent on direct patient care. Cuomo has said he wants nursing homes to spend at least 70% of their revenue on patient care, with a minimum of 40% going to staffing — and said he wants such a measure included in the 2021-22 budget.
It should go without saying: Any measure that does not concern state revenues and outlays — and certainly any measure that directs private enterprise how much to spend on what — does not belong in the state budget.
Equally troubling, in the rush to affix blame for the tragedy that unfolded in our elder care institutions last year, state lawmakers are losing sight of a bigger picture.
The problems at long-term care facilities generally were not caused by COVID-19, they were just finally brought into sharp focus. Understaffing has long been an issue, in part due to the paltry wages paid for caregiving and support, and that’s not necessarily the choice of “greedy” facility owners.
According to Stephen Hanse, president of the New York State Health Facilities Association, almost 80% of nursing home resident care is funded by Medicaid, and over the past 12 years the state has cut Medicaid funding to nursing homes by almost $2 billion. Hanse says the average daily cost of 24/7 resident care is $266 and New York Medicaid is paying an average of $211 for it. Where should the money come from to improve resident care, if not from the industry’s biggest customer, New York State?
Also, in the floated series of reform proposals, there’s no acknowledgment of the state health department’s role in the tragedy. Nursing homes are already well-regulated by NYSDOH, on paper at least. Proposals to increase inspections, and fines for violations of Public Health Law, may sound tough-minded, but, considering administrators are typically warned in advance that inspection is coming, what’s really the point?
Nursing homes in New York operate with the state’s permission, and for all the horror stories that have come out of them over the years, we’re hard-pressed to recall the last time DOH yanked an operating certificate. Instead of piling on with more rules, and bigger fines for the hapless, maybe the Legislature should take a good, hard look at the relationships between nursing homes and their overseer.
