They look pretty from a distance until you approach.
Then the horrid stench is upon you, something that approximates rotting flesh or worse.
The Bradford or Callery pear tree is indeed not a fruit tree but a fragile, invasive ornamental that for years was the darling of many landscape architects.
As you read this, they are blooming everywhere, with stinky white flowers along Third Street in Niagara Falls, in front of north Transit Road shopping plazas in Lockport and at Williams and River roads in Wheatfield.
When they are blooming, they are not a bad tree to look at, just keep a distance. They fit a lot of needs. They are resilient, salt resistant and fast growing. In a parking lot median or along a street, in a short time, they approach substantial size.
Then a wind or ice storm approaches and they drop branches damaging property and making messes. In far too short of a time they require replacement.
They also, all-too-often, spread by seed or suckers. They simply weren’t meant to be here.
There is another, untold effect as well.
The trees are essentially sterile. They play host to no meaningful insects that are a vital food source for birds feeding young.
If you like songbirds, that discussion requires further examination. Those chickadees, orioles and song sparrows you enjoy in your yard require native insects to feed their brood. Birdseed won’t do it. When there are fewer insects there are fewer birds. For us, that is a quality of life issue.
University of Delaware Professor Douglas Tallamy has lectured in Western New York several times over the years on the topic.
He’s fond of noting hundreds of insects and caterpillars graze on the black cherry and oaks in his now-native landscape while his neighbor’s yard filled with Bradford pears has little to show. Ditto bird populations.
There are beneficial trees you could plant instead, each with interesting features, for example yellow poplar, redbud, hornbeam or serviceberry. Any member of the cherry, oak or native maple trees contributes to a healthful landscape as well.
At the core of this whole discussion is the importance of preserving native habitat and pollinator environments in our increasingly fragile environment.
There is a reason the Western New York Land Conservancy has been so hard at work doing things like expanding Lockport’s Lytle Nature Preserve and cultivating native wildflowers at the Stella Niagara Preserve in Youngstown and clearing out buckthorn, honeysuckle and Norway maple in the Niagara River Gorge. We applaud them for this and want to see our governments embrace a similar ethos.
Not only does it make a difference aesthetically but for biodiversity, for pollinators, song birds and a healthier natural environment.
We applaud the organizations that encourage sticking to native landscaping and staying away from loathsome species. Making better decisions for the environment is a means of being more cost-effective and improving aesthetics.
