It appears our country could be in for some real trouble and considering the year 2020 already been, that’s really saying something.
What other assessment is there to offer following the food fight that was billed as a debate on Tuesday night?
Calling it a debate is being kind. Many pundits described it, during and after, using terms like "travesty," "dumpster fire" and worse.
Many voters turned it off before it ended, deciding they had had far more than enough from two men who are aspiring to serve as the leader of the Free World.
President Donald Trump's near-constant interruptions marred the event almost from the get-go.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden stumbled at times, appearing to fail to adequately respond to Trump's barrage while not exactly instilling a ton of confidence in his ability to serve as a fully confident Commander in Chief.
Keep in mind, America, all of this comes as the nation is continuing to grasp with a deadly pandemic, widespread layoffs, business closures and more uncertainty in the months and maybe even years ahead.
It was all so sad. So truly sad.
It's doubtful Tuesday's head-to-head changed many minds. How could it? As real issues were brought up by moderator Chris Wallace they were routinely either stepped around or muddled by accusations, name-calling and the sort of conduct that would not be appropriate for two high school students debating which one could better lead the senior class.
We feel compelled to remind both candidates that, contrary to many of the "issues" they chose to pursue while a horrified nation looked on, millions of Americans are grieving the loss of a loved one to COVID-19, millions more are out of work and very possibly without health insurance, and even more millions are genuinely worried about their livelihoods, their children's future and the future of our great nation.
This is to say nothing about other matters, biggies like climate change, racial inequality and criminal justice reform.
Where are we going? Who will lead us?
After Tuesday's debate, undoubtedly, "undecided" voters are more confused than they were when the week started.
Like the whole world, our country is challenged like never before. Over the decades, America has stood out and stood above the fray, serving as a beacon of light for others to follow. As Trump and Biden exchanged barbs while offering few if any solutions, the light flickered and faded.
Where do we go from here?
We can and must vote come November and, at least on the schedule anyway, there are more debates planned between Trump and Biden and their respective running mates, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.
Normally, under the circumstances, we'd call for greater decorum, more civility and a commitment from the candidates to tell the American people what they plan to do for us, instead of trying to make the case that their opponent is bad or clueless or corrupt.
But nothing's normal anymore and this week's "dumpster fire" of a presidential debate just reinforced the point in a tumultuous and terrible 2020.
We the people deserve better.
It remains to be seen if we'll get it, in future debates or, more importantly, in 2021 when the next presidential term begins and a nation in desperate need of real leadership looks forward with hope while wondering whether things could actually keep getting worse.
