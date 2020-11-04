This editorial was penned on Election Day, hours before the polls closed for the year and without knowledge of the victors in any of the local, state or national races, including the presidency.
We did this intentionally to illustrate a point: The end of an election season is not the end of our problems.
Newly elected officials, from the president on down, cannot simply wave their hands or snap their fingers and fix COVID-19, the economy, immigration, homeland security or any other issue of importance to the American people.
We have a responsibility, as citizens, to consistently do our part, play our own small roles in shaping a better and brighter future.
On the eve of this all-important presidential election, we could not help but reflect on the outcome of past presidential elections and what they meant for struggling communities in Niagara County.
Looking back at the past 20 years, the succession of presidents has been: George W. Bush (2001 through 2009), Barack Obama (2009 through 2017) and, most recently, Donald Trump (2016 to present).
For those who are interested in such things, that's one Republican leading the nation for eight years, followed by a Democrat who did so for eight more years and finally a Republican who has shouldered the responsibility for nearly four years.
In those two decades, under this leadership, what has happened in our community? Has any U.S. president in recent times really given much thought to what's said or has gone one here?
We realize, of course, that presidents have more important things to do than focus on any one community in any one region or state.
We're not suggesting that our community is owed full attention. However, we do think some attention might be nice for a change.
While its appearance and image may not project the point, Niagara Falls is still Niagara Falls. It is recognized worldwide as a destination, a "bucket list" place that must be visited at least once in a lifetime, and yet, there's never any real talk from the federal level about resuscitating it or getting it off the life support that it has been operating under for decades.
Politically, our area doesn't matter all that much. Western New York can never match the voting power of, say, metropolitan New York.
However, in a post-pandemic world where many thousands are leaving places like the Big Apple, a place like Niagara Falls — and by extension Niagara County — could capitalize by offering affordable living and working options to those who are looking to start anew.
The view from the top of the Niagara Gorge is nothing short of spectacular and the removal of part of the northern Robert Moses Parkway — an area that is now being redeveloped to accommodate walking trails more befitting of the natural surroundings — is unparalleled and should be a strong selling point for anyone, presidents included, who may be looking to reshape America and the U.S. economy as concerns about coronavirus are addressed through effective treatments and, hopefully, vaccines.
While we often fail to capitalize on it, Niagara Falls has much to offer and, whether locals outside the Cataract City understand it or not, a strong Niagara Falls will lead to higher revenues, more bed tax and income tax collection and a more upbeat feel about Niagara County as a whole.
In that respect, we're a success story waiting to happen.
Whoever ultimately is chosen to lead this country for the next four years would be wise to look at Niagara Falls and Niagara County as fertile ground for a post-pandemic rebirth.
Niagara Falls should rank high on the list of America's Great Cities. The fact that it doesn't and hasn't for a very long time is a failure for all of us, Democratic and Republican presidents included.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.