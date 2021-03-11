If New York State really wants all residents Covid-vaccinated as quickly as possible, then it should stop trying to monopolize the vaccination business.
The Niagara County Department of Health is one of 17 county health agencies threatened with heavy fines last week, by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s hand-picked vaccination coordinator, for allegedly not distributing doses in hand quickly enough. A state health department spokesman said the state’s data showed some providers reported having “unused inventory exceeding what is permitted under the state’s Executive Order.”
Defenders of the counties suggested the data reflected events about three weeks ago, when vaccine shipping and clinic appointments were hampered by severe storms that slowed transportation through much of the nation. The state Association of County Health Officials and the state Association of Counties warned in a letter to the vaccine coordinator that his “punitive” approach to distribution could cause some counties to stop administering vaccine.
That news, reported by CNHI, landed about the same time as a Buffalo News report about a state-run vaccine clinic in Batavia seeing three quarters of its 3,500 appointment slots taken by Erie and Niagara county residents. The upshot: A clinic opened in a rural area, ostensibly for the benefit of residents of rural Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties, ended up serving mostly suburbanites. State-run clinics are open to all New Yorkers regardless of residency.
Meanwhile, on Monday, we learned another state-run mass vaccination site is to be established at Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls “in the coming weeks.” Then, on Tuesday, Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton disclosed that the large shipment of vaccine he had been expecting — 6,500 doses, including 5,000 doses of one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — probably isn’t coming. It was the county’s first big order on the verge of being fulfilled.
Within hours of that disclosure, Cuomo’s press office announced further expansion of the vaccine eligibility pool statewide to include all 60- to 64-year olds. Which is great news for that age group, theoretically. But for anyone who’s already “eligible” and 1) can’t be serviced by a pharmacy because they’re not old enough, and 2) can’t score an appointment elsewhere without basically living online, and bracing for a potentially lengthy drive to wherever a slot at a state-run clinic is available, it reads like “blah blah blah.”
At this juncture it’s hard not to wonder whether the state is competing with counties for vaccine customers, maybe even trying to push counties out of the game. The question is: To what end?
As Stapleton pointed out again this week — and has been pointed out every so often ever since U.S.-led community-level Emergency Preparedness efforts got underway in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks — county health departments are ready and waiting to deliver mass response to disasters of many kinds including a pandemic. They have planned, trained, rehearsed, refined and rehearsed some more to be ready to serve their communities in a crisis.
County health departments are an existing, key part of the state’s public health and safety infrastructure. So, why are they being minimized by the state — shorted on vaccine doses, barred from serving particular demographic groups and threatened over un-asteriked performance data — rather than empowered to help create herd immunity as quickly as possible? Similarly, one has to wonder, why aren’t pharmacies allowed to serve a greater portion of the population?
For anyone who’s eligible for Covid vaccination now, and wants their dose(s) but can’t — or won’t — play New York’s vaccine hunger game, word of new state clinics-in-development lands with a thud. If existing local providers were sufficiently supplied and supported, the gap between “eligible” and “vaccinated” wouldn’t be as wide — and we’d all be closer to turning the page on the most disruptive chapter ever in our lives. Getting us there by all means available should be New York State’s one and only priority.
