It just defies common sense and democratic (as opposed to Democratic) ideals to not support at least the stated goals of the For the People Act, designed to make it easier for people to vote in America.
It is the Democratic Party in Congress that has written and is fostering the proposal while the congressional Republicans are, so far, 100 percent against it.
As a concept, isn't enabling every eligible voter in America to cast a ballot our most desirable goal? Don't we desperately want to remove as many obstacles to voting as the law allows us to do? That is the objective of the For the People Act.
The bill has already passed the House on a party-line vote, 220-210, all Democrats for, all Republicans against. It is now in the Senate's hands.
The bill would enhance voting by: creating same-day registration nationwide; allowing individuals to vote by mail; restoring protections that had been provided in the 1965 Voting Rights Act; and limiting corporate donations for campaigns by closing financial loopholes, including donations from foreign officials; and holding officials running for office to a higher ethical standard.
The legislation also proposes the mandatory disclosure of tax returns for presidential candidates.
The main opposition toward the bill seems to be that it would ease the path to voting to too many currently non-voting Democrats.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican from the North Country, have called it “a massive partisan power grab to advance the far-left agenda.”
Stefanik said that the bill promotes “dangerous measures to indefinitely solidify (Democrats’) power in Washington” instead of fixing “irregularities” of the 2020 election and promoting ballot integrity in America’s elections.
Is she still clinging to that refuted claim that the 2020 presidential election was hijacked?
A recent report by the Brennan Center for Justice found that 33 states have introduced more than 150 bills that would restrict voting rights. Is that a legitimate aim for our proud democracy?
If the election truly was the result of illegal tampering, or if the possibility of future tampering widely exists, wouldn't the way to address that be to find and reveal instances of provable interference? Those instances then could be investigated, certified and used as fodder to pass legislation to make it impossible for it ever to be repeated.
The remedy would not instead be to make voting more difficult, more inconvenient and even downright impossible for mostly people of one party.
The bill contains many provisions that, to some observers, may appear arguable. But for an entire party to disdain the legislation because it opens voting rights to a larger percentage of Americans seems woefully unwise and in direct conflict with our nation's stated goals.
Either give us all legitimate reasons to limit the number of voters or convince the majority of all voters, old and new, that your party would better represent them.
— This editorial originally appeared in the Plattsburgh Press Republican.
