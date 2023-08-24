While we’re down to the last two Thursdays of the rapidly fading summer of 2023, we were very happy to report this week that they’ll be going out with a bang.
Thursdays on Third, which shut down Third Street from Ferry Avenue to Niagara Street to traffic for a night of music and fun downtown were a big hit with us — and the many attendees the four concerts drew last summer.
Here at the Gazette we had front-row seat to the shows and loved both the concerts and the fact that they brought a lot of locals to the downtown area. Always a great thing to see.
We had wondered earlier this summer if the concerts would be back this year. We wonder no more as live music officially returns to Third Street tonight as the tradition of Thursdays on Third is carried on by new organizers.
For the past two summers, Billy Olesiuk, owner of the Craft Kitchen & Bar, had done a great job organizing things and bringing in some great local acts, as well as Quiet Riot, who closed out the series last summer.
This summer, Morgan Genovese, who owns and operates GoldBar and Archives Pub with her business partner Rachel Dorgan, is helming the concert series.
“We believe an event free to the community in the art and entertainment community needed to happen,” she explained.
We couldn’t agree more. We’d love to see such events happen throughout the summer months.
As for tonight’s show, it features international U2 tribute band Desire. The show runs from 5 to 10 p.m., with local band JJ Rad serving as the opening act. In addition to the beer tent and food offerings, a car show will accompany the concert. Third Street will be closed to traffic starting at 3 p.m.
Next Thursday, the second Third Street concert will feature the local band No Vacancy as the opening act, followed by the Thursdays on Third veterans Strictly Hip as the headliner.
The fun continues into September as GoldBar and Archives Pub are hosting another street event to celebrate the Buffalo Bills season opener on Sept. 11. It will allow fans to watch the game against the Jets on a 25-foot screen set up on Third Street. Power City Eatery will be supplying a buffet featuring chicken wings, chili and other traditional football food items. Organizers said attendees will also be eligible to receive giveaways sponsored by Labatt.
For more information about how to purchase tickets or book group packages for the Third Street Bills season opener event, visit the GoldBar or Archives Pub on Facebook and Instragram.
That’s three opportunities to get down to Third Street and support a host of local businesses.
We’ll see you there — despite the one drawback to this year’s concerts — for us at the Gazette, anyway — the shows will be held on a stage facing Ferry Avenue located at 435 Third St., between the GoldBar and Power City Eatery. A slight change from previous years. But there goes our front-row seats …
