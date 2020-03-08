For purposes of transparency, we'll remind our readers up front that Tom Darro — the longtime host of the Viewpoint talk show on WJJL AM 1440 — is a radio partner of our news organization.
Tom has always been a strong supporter of the Niagara Gazette and local newspapers in general. Each year around election season, he joins the newspaper staff in asking questions of the candidates during public forums. Gazette newsroom staffers — past and present — have been on his show and plan to return again as long as he will have us.
We say all this so our readers can understand that what we are about to say in this space does not come from an impartial point of view.
Having said that, it does not change our opinion that the venerable radio man and one-time Niagara Falls tourism chief is worthy of a spot in the Buffalo Broadcaster's Hall of Fame.
The Buffalo Broadcasters Association announced earlier this week that it has once again nominated Darro for a spot in its prestigious hall. It marks the third year in which Darro has been nominated. As has been the case in previous years, he faces some tough competition again in 2020.
While he has said it doesn't make a difference to him if he gets in and that it is a remarkable accomplishment to even be considered, we feel it's important to formally endorse him for the honor.
Here's why:
The so-called "voice of Niagara Falls radio" has been on the air for more than 50 years, spending 14 of them hosting Viewpoint, formerly called Party Line. His love of radio started when he was still a student in Niagara Falls High School and hosted record hops on weekends.
In 1964, he broke into radio professionally at WHLD and later working at WJJL, WUSJ (now WLVL). He took a break from working in radio in 1981 to spend some time working with the county tourism bureau, in which he was tasked with promoting Niagara Falls on radio and television. In 2006, he returned to radio as the host of WJJL’s Viewpoint with quite the bevy of guests coming through the studio.
“I’ve been doing Viewpoint for a long time now,” Darro said. “Over the years we’ve had guests like Bob Barker, Dr. Joyce Brothers, Phil Risotto, Billy Martin, Ernest Borgnine, Jim Nabors, Nik Wallenda, and several other high profile people will get on the air for us. It was fun back in those days, and it still is.”
While it may be fun talking to celebrities, where Darro's program has consistently stood above others like it is in its focus on local issues that matter to Niagara Falls and Niagara County and in the host's ability to engage guests from a variety of backgrounds and political viewpoints in thoughtful and often insightful conversations.
In an era where much of what we hear, read or see on radio, in newspapers or on television or the internet falls squarely in the category of partisan, Darro has continued to walk the fine line along the political aisle to give his listeners equal access to Republicans and Democrats.
While that may not seem like much, in a community like politically charged Niagara County to be able to book a guest like former Republican state Sen. George Maziarz one day and follow up with a diehard Democrat like former Mayor Paul Dyster the next is an accomplishment worth noting.
More importantly, Darro has been attentive to the needs of his audience by frequently scheduling guests who do not often get interviewed for newspaper stories or by television news reporters.
Darro has for years provided listeners with the opportunity to listen to what their senators, assembly members, mayors, police chiefs, fire chiefs, department of public works directors and representatives from local non-profit groups have to say about the issues of the day.
More importantly, his two-way talk program — the first of its kind in America — has given those same listeners the chance to call in, ask questions of their elected and appointed officials and to have a say of their own.
We understand that Tom Darro is in league with some of the best broadcasters to ever grace the airwaves in Western New York and to his competitors we say congratulations.
We implore the voting members of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association to give him full consideration for hall of fame induction this year.
Regardless of the outcome, from a Niagara Falls and Niagara County point of view, he's already a Hall of Famer in our book.
