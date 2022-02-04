It was a great local story — a 23-year-old Burmese Muslim who had spent time in a refugee camp in Thailand was set to join the Lockport Police Department as one of its newest officers.
“I don’t know much about Lockport,” Boh said back during a January interview. “I just wanted to be a police officer.”
Boh said that in Burma, he’d never have become a police officer because he wasn’t, “real Burmese,” but was instead one of the very small minority of Muslim Burmese that lived in the same country and were persecuted. Also, other professions – such as being a doctor – were also out of reach because of his family’s lack of money. Even though he is now in America, Boh said he still doubts his worth.
“I still got that mindset,” he said and laughed. “I try to do my best, but at the same time, because I’m different, (I think) they might not help me.”
Not sure what to expect of the police department, Boh said he found it very welcoming and very friendly. He said he intended to stay in Lockport for his entire career.
“They hired me,” he said. “They gave me the chance and I want to stay here.”
It was great to hear Boh’s excitement in coming to the Lockport Police Department and some of the difficulties he had overcome in his life to get to the area.
Like we said, it was a great story — but for right now — it’s missing the happy ending we expected.
Last week, Lockport Police announced that Boh had resigned from the force after his first shift in his four-week training period.
Police Chief Steve Abbott said that Boh felt he couldn’t sufficiently complete his work in the communication room.
In short, he was having trouble understanding some of the radio chatter. To his credit, Boh realized the shortcoming could have dire consequences in the communication room, where a call could mean life-and-death for someone, and took immediate action.
We can’t imagine how difficult a decision it was for Boh. “The kid’s a great kid and he came to the realization on his own that he didn’t think he was going to be able to do it,” Abbott said.
We couldn’t agree more — but we do disagree with Abbott on one point. The chief said it would be demoralizing for Boh to hear what people might say after reading about the resignation in the paper.
If someone has a bad word to say about this young man we’d like to have a few words with them. Boh should receive nothing but praise for making such a selfless decision. We’re sure his fellow officers appreciated the honesty.
And hopefully this story eventually has the happy ending it deserves.
Abbott said there’s no hard feelings on Lockport Police’s end and the chief would recommend Boh as a hire to any other police department. He was also willing to give him another shot at LPD.
We hope we're reporting on his second chance soon.
