It's not as often as we would like that Niagara County finds itself at the top of a "good" list when compared with other communities across New York state.
We're pleased to report that, according to the state comptroller's office, Niagara County residents have so far performed well in an important category: completing and filing the 2020 U.S. Census.
The report, released this week by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, ranked Niagara County as No. 2 in the state in terms of Census response rates. To date, DiNapoli's office said, 67.2% of all households in the county already completed their Census form. That's better than neighboring Erie County, which ranked third with a 66.7% completion rate, and just under the state's most responsive county, Nassau, which posted a response rate of 68.2%.
While the county as a whole has done well, individual communities are showing impressive response rates as well.
The comptroller’s report singled out Tonawanda in Erie County (73.6%) and North Tonawanda in Niagara County (72.7%) as cities that are among the highest in terms of Census response. The Town of Pendleton had the highest response rate of any town or village in the state at 84%.
As good as the news is for Niagara County, DiNapoli noted that more work needs to be done locally and statewide. His office found that New York state continues to lag behind other states in responding to the 2020 Census. New York's response rate currently ranks 38th in the country, with only 57.6% of households having responded compared to the national average of 62%.
The Census matters, big time.
As DiNapoli's office noted, New York paid $26.6 billion more in taxes to the federal government in Federal Fiscal Year 2018 than it got back in federal spending, ranking it last among the states. For every tax dollar paid, New York receives only 90 cents — well below the national average of $1.21. New York was one of just seven states that paid more tax dollars than it received back in spending when measured on a per person basis, with a per capita deficit of $1,363.
Undercounting in the Census could cause this negative trend to continue. Failure to get as full a count as possible could make financial matters worse for communities like Niagara Falls and Lockport where federal dollars help support vital programs.
“The stakes are high and New York could not only lose Congressional representation but critical funding for education, public transit, housing and more,” DiNapoli said. “New Yorkers already pay more to Washington than we get back, but let’s not make it worse by not getting counted."
If you have yet to respond to the 2020 Census, there's still time to do so. The deadline has been extended to Oct. 31.
Census responses are confidential and there are no questions about citizenship or social security numbers, so get your form and fill it out.
Households across Niagara County are doing a good job with this task so far. Now is not the time for complacency. Now is the time to keep the momentum going.
