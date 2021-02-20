Former three-term New York Gov. Mario Cuomo was a brilliant thinker and hypnotic speaker, as New York talk-radio luminary William O'Shaughnessy emphasizes over and over in his book “Mario Cuomo – Remembrances of a Remarkable Man.”
The U.S. Constitution's First Amendment has been front and center in recent weeks because of the Capitol riots and the Donald Trump Impeachment II.
O'Shaughnessy takes a page from Cuomo's own book, “Reason to Believe,” to quote the former governor's concern over American government irresponsibly limiting the rights guaranteed its citizens by its freedom-of-speech doctrine:
“We must resist absolutely the temptation for any brand of more direct government intervention," Mario Cuomo wrote. "It would mean giving grandstanding politicians or faceless bureaucrats the power to decide what should be written or produced or seen or heard.
“In addition to raising grave First Amendment concerns, it would be hopelessly impractical. Who would be wise enough to decide which violence was okay and which was morally destructive?
“What standards would they use to censor what we see and hear? Would news coverage of war atrocities and vicious real-life crimes be appropriate but not fictionalized accounts of murder and mayhem? Or would it be the other way around?
“Would violence inflicted by heroes be treated the same as the violence of villains? Should the main test be the context of the violence or how graphic or realistic it is?
“What about slapstick cartoon violence, the kind Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd inflict upon each other? Too violent? How about opera or professional wrestling? Or Arnold Schwarzenegger or William Shakespeare?
“... The ultimate truth, I think, should make us a lot more uncomfortable. If we agree that government censorship is impermissible and self-policing relatively ineffective, we must also agree that any effort to clean up the airwaves and other media will have to start much closer to home, with us.
“The executives of movies and TV and music aren't jamming sex and violence and profanity down our throats. The American people are choosing it from an ever-expanding menu.
“The viewers, not the producers, boost the ratings of the titillating kiss-and-tell TV talk shows in which people announce to an audience of 2 million strangers sins that people of my generation would have been ashamed to whisper in the privacy of a confessional.
“... We are the ones caught in this uncomfortable contradiction: the desire for what disgusts us, the disgust for what we desire.”
“... We can no more expect (businesses trying to make a profit through sale of its product) to substitute thoughtful documentaries for bloody cops-and-robbers shows than imagine that McDonald's will overlook our appetite for french fries and high-mindedly insist that we accept side orders of spinach instead.”
In other words, censorship of any kind is harrowing and self-destructive – as well as being downright impossible.
Mario Cuomo was indeed a deep and practical thinker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.