The spring-like weather was just one of the things that had us in a really good mood on Wednesday. The other? Niagara County’s weekly COVID-19 report.
County health officials reported 336 new Covid cases over the past seven days. Those numbers are down from 553 new cases reported from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9. Things are certainly trending the right way — it feels like it’s been a long time since the number of new county cases was less than 500 in a week.
There was some bad news as well, as county officials reported six more Covid-related deaths this past week. There have now been 550 COVID-19 deaths in Niagara County since the pandemic reached our area in March of 2020, according to the health department’s reports.
Still, what a difference a month makes.
Back on Jan. 19, health officials were reporting 3,041 new Covid cases over the past seven days. That number was 4,035 on Jan. 12 as the omicron variant surged.
We’re in a much better spot today with the seven-day daily average of new cases at 23 per 100,000 county residents.
In addition, more than 700 county residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 147,000 county residents have received at least one shot as of Wednesday.
The percentage of open hospital beds in the county is also improving with Eastern Niagara Hospital at 43% (a dip from last week’s 51%) but Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center improving to 26% and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital improving to 29%.
It’s mostly trending up regarding Covid and we couldn’t be happier.
Just last Gov. Kathy Hochul ended the state’s mandate for indoor businesses to have patrons show proof of vaccination or wear a mask. As a reminder, face mask requirements are being continued in health care facilities and in public transportation vehicles. That was an issue in the Falls this past week where a woman was arrested following a confrontation in a Pine Avenue office that was requiring the use of face masks. We should not have to have police involved in these matters two years into this pandemic.
Hochul also said there is a "very strong possibility" she might lift the controversial school mask mandate March 7.
That is if everything goes well with kids out of school next week for their week-long winter break.
The school mask decision will hinge on how the contagion is spreading by March 4 — about a week after students return to classes.
So basically, be careful out there. Remember to social distance and all that. We've said it before — many times before — but here's what you can do to stop any kind of spread. Now's not the time to let up.
• Wash your hands, with soap and water. Dry thoroughly after.
• We don’t know the efficacy of hand sanitizer, but it can’t hurt.
• Most importantly for adults and children 5 and older, get vaccinated
• Then get the booster. While you are there, if they offer a flu shot, take it.
While things are looking much better these days, we still have to be careful and follow the proper procedures when it comes to Covid. Current numbers are low but we all know that could change very quickly if we’re not careful.
