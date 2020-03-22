Now is the time to support the operators of local restaurants, bars and coffee shops.
Any small business owner with the ability to serve take-out meals is in desperate need of all the help they can get.
Remember, these are your fellow taxpayers, your fellow citizens, your neighbors and, in many cases, your own friends and family members.
Food-service businesses across Niagara County have devised a wide range of methods aimed at helping them continue to cater to customers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
If you aren't comfortable having someone deliver to your door, some businesses have established plans where you can get curbside-to-go food.
The meals, in most cases, are similar to the ones you enjoyed while their restaurants, bars and coffee shops were still open without restrictions. Fairly quickly and conveniently, you can still enjoy a fine restaurant-quality meal, you'll just have to eat it in your own home.
We don't have to remind you how many serious adjustments are being made to our normal standard of living.
Imagine being a small business owner with your life fully invested in a restaurant right now. Think about the employees. Many of them have already been temporarily furloughed, with zero assurances about just how long they may be out of work.
Some business owners have managed to maintain smaller staffs, or even just a few employees, to keep their dine-on-the-go and delivery options alive.
When you do order for pickup — and you really should do so right now — consider including a tip in support of the people behind the scenes who prepared the meals and the people who packaged them and brought them to your vehicle or home.
We are all now operating under a "new normal," the kind none of us wanted and many of us are struggling to comprehend and endure.
If buying good food is part of the overall mission to sustain our neighbors and the entire local, state and national economy, then it's not much of a sacrifice.
The quality of the cuisine across Niagara County is some of the best in the region and the entire state.
Please do whatever you can to help our struggling food and beverage service industry by taking advantage of their delivery options or pick-up services.
We really are all in this together.
