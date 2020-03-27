Where are the testing supplies?
It's a question that Public Health Director Dan Stapleton and other Niagara County officials have been asking for more than a week.
It's not like Niagara County is alone here.
Similar frustrations about a lack of testing supplies have been consistently aired in neighboring Erie County where County Executive Mark Poloncarz and others are dealing with a much higher number of positive cases, in excess of 100, as well as two fatalities.
Testing, as health officials across the world have suggested many times, helps identify who is sick and who isn't. As Stapleton noted recently, it is helpful in figuring out where the "hot spots" are in a community, which is an important part of the difficult process of attempting to contain the spread in any region.
The importance of consistent testing has been demonstrated in other countries including South Korea, which managed to slow the spread through testing, isolating infected people, tracing their contacts and placing them under quarantine.
In New Rochelle, identified as one of the state's main hot spots just weeks ago, a drive-thru testing system and a state-imposed "containment zone" have been credited with helping to slow the spread.
It would seem, under ideal circumstances, more of these drive-thru locations would be available statewide already.
It's frankly amazing at this point, given that this virus has literally brought a stop to all things representing a normal way of life, that counties are still not able to conduct testing at a level they know is better for public health.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump assured Americans that the coronavirus test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is “perfect” and that “anyone who wants a test can get a test.”
A review of the nation's testing rollout by the Associated Press noted that more than two months after the first U.S. case of the new disease was confirmed, many people still cannot get tested.
That is certainly still the case in our community.
In the critical month of February, as the virus began taking root in the U.S. population, CDC data analyzed by the AP showed government labs processed 352 coronavirus tests — an average of only a dozen per day.
The AP analysis offers a look at where this country went wrong in the early stages of the pandemic. Citing outside observers and federal health officials, it points to four primary issues that together hampered the national response: the early decision not to use the test adopted by the World Health Organization, flaws with the more complex test developed by the CDC, government guidelines restricting who could be tested and delays in engaging the private sector to ramp up testing capacity.
What's more important now is, where is that supply of testing materials?
While the president and his chief advisers have lauded national efforts to push out testing supplies to communities in need, our representatives at the local and state levels keep reporting the job still isn't getting done.
Right now, this is the job.
It's imperative, as a nation, we get this done.
There's simply no good reason, given what's at stake, for one of the main frustrations at the local level to be one of the simplest parts of the process — obtaining testing materials so people, especially those who are already exhibiting symptoms, can actually get tested.
