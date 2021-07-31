We don’t always invest in longform investigative projects like we just did with Michele DeLuca's four-part series on Main Street in Niagara Falls.
Main Street, and in larger part, the Bridge District, which Main will anchor, are key components to the revitalization of the city.
Some states don’t really have building codes and just let things go. Take, for example, Frankfort, Ky. where the million square foot Old Crow distillery sits half collapsed along a creek in the middle of nowhere.
New York has tough regulations but a depressed city like Niagara Falls may as well be Kentucky for its inability to take action, eliminate blight and hold property owners accountable.
Main Street in Niagara Falls was a once-thriving retail district adjacent to a world-class tourist destination.
As for it's rebirth? Throughout DeLuca’s series there is a whole lot of noncommitment. Huge piles of “hope to” and “should” come nowhere near the specifics or commitment we need to be optimistic.
Blue Cardinal Development, through its Managing Partner Bob Richardson, talks a great game but all we see are sound and fury signifying nothing.
Public figures like Mayor Robert Restaino and Anthony Villardo of Niagara Falls USA Development offer hopeful tones when asked but seem far from filled with optimism.
We want to be positive, to see progress and embrace hope, but we don’t see a reason, at least not yet. We don’t know who the investors are. We can’t see specific plans.
Sure, New York state is investing $10 million and we can see where they hope to spend it, but that’s not enough. At least when AquaFalls sold us a dream they dug a big hole so it looked real.
People need to see forward movement, not demolition by neglect as is now occurring in the “Bridge District" where buildings grow more unstable with every rainstorm. We know, structural work needs to be completed but the only activity we’ve seen near the boarded blocks of buildings is a worker mowing the lawn around the vacant construction trailers parked on city lots. Those lots would probably be unmown if left to the city. The buildings are decaying from above.
We are told that before structural work can be completed, drawings are needed. All those things take time, and money. Meanwhile, one big, anonymous investor is said to be ready to foot the bill for the entire gigantic project ... but wait. We can’t tell you how much will be invested or by whom. Believing it seems a bit like putting faith in Santa or the Easter Bunny.
There is grand potential for a renaissance along that street. We hoped who, what, when, why and how would be answered. As far and hard as we dig, and as much as we want it to be a great thing, we are instead left with more questions than answers.
