As we approach the fourth year of the COVID-19 global pandemic, it is hardly the time to let our guards down.
Locally in Niagara County, Covid numbers have remained steady over the past few months — and much lower than the dark days of 2020 and 2021. This past week, and the week before that, new cases of the virus reported to the Niagara County Health Department remained steady at 221 new cases each week. Looking over the weekly reports from the county, that’s largely been the case for past few months.
Sadly, deaths related to Covid have continued to rise and we currently stand at 631 dead in Niagara County since the pandemic hit the area in March of 2020.
We’ve come a long way since the darkest days of the pandemic and while we may think the worst of it is over and we can continue on with a normal way of life, there is still reason to be cautious.
The latest omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading rapidly across the country.
According to reports from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant now makes up about 75 percent of new COVID-19 infections.
XBB.1.5 has been impacting large swaths of the Northeastern U.S. and is now spreading across the rest of the nation.
It has become the dominant variant of the virus, health experts say, and it seems to be moving very quickly.
The variant is the latest in what is becoming a long list of variants that we’ve seen the past nearly three years. As health experts have warned us, the virus has become very good at mutating and surviving.
It is doubtful that this is the last of the variants we shall see so we must remember our COVID protocols and keep practicing them.
Wear a mask in a crowd, stay away from people as much as possible, wash hands, get vaccinated and boosted and test if sick.
Yes, we are sick of hearing these guidelines, but the reality is that COVID is still with us.
And if warnings from health officials that XBB.1.5 is more contagious than other variants, we could see a significant surge in cases.
Fortunately, scientists say that this latest variant seems more mild than others and does not cause severe cases.
But still, no one wants plans interrupted because of a positive COVID test, and no one wants to infect their loved ones, so please be careful.
Some health experts are talking about a return to wearing masks in public, and, yes, in schools. We know no one wants to hear that, but a mild inconvenience for a few weeks at least until the warmer weather of spring arrives, might not be too big of a sacrifice we can make for our health and safety.
Let’s keep in mind that more than 500 people a day continue to die of COVID, including dozens in New York state.
We also urge people to be careful when listening to politicians proclaim that COVID-19 is over and we can all return to a normal way of life. For them, ending Covid is all about politics and pleasing their bases of supporters.
You don’t end a pandemic by passing legislation declaring it over. That’s just ridiculous.
When variants stop emerging and people stop dying, then we can think about calling the pandemic over. But until then, please continue to respect the virus and be careful.
