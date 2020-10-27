We're heartened to see so many Niagara County residents — and so many people across the region, the state and the country — taking advantage of early voting this year.
Usually around this time we are writing editorials about traditionally low voter turnout and the need for all those who are eligible to vote to do so.
In New York, voter participation has been at times painfully low. During the 2016 election, which led to Republican Donald Trump defeating Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton, New York ranked 41st in the country in voter turnout, with a little more than 57% of the "eligible-voting population" heading to the polls.
It's early yet, but it looks like enthusiasm is greater in 2020. Early voting numbers and likely Election Day totals appear higher thanks to one of the most attention-getting presidential elections in recent U.S. history.
We remind all those who have not yet voted that it's important to do so, and not just because a particular race draws your attention. Elections matter every year, and elections involving local offices — this year, county judge, district attorney and sheriff — matter, too.
In the end, we really do get the level of representation we deserve.
Whenever we sit out elections because we can't find the time, don't feel like bothering or just can't seem to muster enough enthusiasm for the races or the candidates, we not only fail as voters, we fail as citizens who should be better stewards of our own local, state and federal governments.
Look around. If you are living in a struggling community like Lockport or Niagara Falls, you can see where very obvious improvements need to be made to even seemingly mundane things like streets and sidewalks and general infrastructure.
In reference to Niagara Falls, after decade upon decade of lamenting the situation, it's still the fact that the city that is home to one of the most recognizable tourist draws in all the world continues to struggle financially. The Falls should be an economic driver for the entire county, the region and even the state. The fact that it isn't represents, at least in part, a failure of leadership.
The bulk of the leadership in any community comes back to politics and engagement.
Many citizens, understandably, turn away and hold their nose when they think about the political wars that have so divided us while dominating the conversation at the expense of real change, real improvement and real growth.
On the engagement front, not everybody needs to run for office or participate in an election campaign.
Everyone does, however, have the right to do one simple thing, and that's cast votes for those who do appear on the ballot.
In many countries around the world voting is not allowed or guaranteed. In others, voting is a sham, an exercise in making it look like people have a say when, in reality, the outcomes are largely decided.
In the United States, despite its faults and amid recent concerns about the potential for voter fraud or election shenanigans, we are still able to have general confidence in the system and should still believe in one of the true tenets of a free and just society and that's the idea that all votes matter.
Keep voting, Niagara.
If you struggle to make the time or you think the process is too flawed or too vile, consider the countless brave soldiers who died defending your rights, including your right to vote, on battlefields far and wide.
Voting is good for your community, good for your country and good for your soul, even if the lines are a bit long and you have to wait a little longer than usual.
