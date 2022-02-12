We’re sure no one needs to be reminded that tomorrow is Super Bowl Sunday.
A few weeks ago, many around here, us included, thought this would be a particularly “super” weekend with the Buffalo Bills in Los Angeles representing the AFC. That celebration was put on hold for another year by the Kansas City Chiefs, but there’s still a lot to like about Sunday’s big game.
If you’re able to get over the fact that the Cincinnati Bengals were able to get past the Chiefs, you’ll see that the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams make for a compelling Super Bowl LVI matchup at SoFi Stadium in LA.
Kickoff is scheduled for about 6:30 p.m.
We do realize, of course, that no matter who’s taking the field, Super Bowl Sunday is primarily about parties and gambling.
More than 31 million Americans are expected to place some kind of wager on the game, according to estimates — beyond your typical Super Bowl square or pool.
It’s become even easier this year with the many sports books that have set up shop this year — online sports betting went live on Jan. 8, joining in-person betting which began in 2019, and there are a lot of options out there.
It’s pretty easy to get carried away, particularly with a credit card and website. The powers of gambling addiction are real and they are strong.
We’re also cautioning folks not to get too carried away at the many parties and local Super Bowl events — particularly when it comes to drinking and driving.
Local police agencies will be ready.
State police report they’re gearing up for another Super Bowl weekend to stop and arrest drunken drivers as part of the Governor’s special STOP-DWI enforcement campaign.
State Police officials noted Friday that hosts of parties that serve alcohol may be held liable if a guest is involved in a DWI crash. Sober drivers are encouraged to offer drinking guests a ride home after the game.
A mobile app called “Have a Plan” is also available for Apple, Droid and Windows smartphones which can locate and call taxi services and program a designated driver list, as well as provide information on Driver-While-Intoxicated laws and ways to report suspected impaired drivers.
And finally, we’d be remiss if we didn’t again caution folks about gatherings in the face of COVID-19.
We realize local cases have dropped substantially in recent weeks but large gatherings of people in close proximity are usually a recipe for a super spreader.
While the state just lifted its indoor business mask mandate, play it smart, give everyone room and it's probably a just good idea to continue to wear a mask while you’re out. We have no interest in reporting on any “Super Bowl surges” in the next few weeks.
In any event, stay safe Sunday as your enjoying the game and feel free to think ahead to next year — when we might have a lot more to celebrate around here.
