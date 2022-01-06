One year ago, we witnessed a direct attack our democracy.
A crowd of believers in Donald Trump's Big Lie of a stolen election stormed the Capitol as the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory was underway.
One insurrectionist was shot dead by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to climb through the barricaded and broken glass doors of the lobby of the House of Representatives, where scores of legislators and staffers were holed up during the riot.
One officer died from injuries sustained in the attack, and at least 140 officers of the Capitol and D.C. Police were injured.
Who is at fault for this?
To find out, the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol was formed.
Unfortunately, the panel itself, from the start, was deemed "too political" by some. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy nominated five Republicans to the panel, but when two were rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi because they had made statements questioning the integrity of the panel, McCarty refused to appoint anyone from his party. There are two Republicans who defied McCarthy and are serving on the committee, both critics of President Trump — Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. The panel could have included supporters of President Trump, but his party was too scared to place anyone on a panel that may find fault with their leader.
That is why some people call the Jan. 6 panel a partisan witch hunt. It's not. It is a group of people who have been directed to find out the truth about the causes of that dark day in our history.
There can be no doubt that blame lies on Donald Trump's shoulders. Even if he or his minions didn't organize the insurrection (which there are signs pointing that some of his top supporters did encourage violence to "stop the steal"), their actions directly led to the violence that day.
Trump falsely claimed that his vice president, Mike Pence, could stop the certification on his own. And when Pence didn't, the mob called for his head.
The panel has already uncovered disturbing events of that day.
While the siege was happening, Donald Trump did nothing but watch for more than an hour, despite many people encouraging him to take steps to quell the violence. He could have gotten on Twitter (his favorite method of communication at that time) or television to attempt to put a stop to the violence immediately. He didn't. In fact, he instead put his VP in even more danger, tweeting: "Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”
It took another 12 minutes for Trump to even attempt to encourage an end to the siege, by tweeting: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” It wasn't until more than three hours after riot began that he told his supporters to go home.
The panel still has important work to do. It needs to find what security failures took place to allow a mob to enter the legislative chambers. It needs to find out who helped the insurrectionists once they entered the Capitol. It needs to find out if any Legislators aided and abetted these criminals, and if there were, they should be removed from office.
We aren't naive enough to think the panel's finding will heal the divide in America, but if it can open some people's eyes to the truth of what happened that day — and the events leading up to it —it is worth it.
— The Daily Star, Oneonta
