Restaurant owners throughout New York City will soon have to make some big adjustments.
You may have heard the recent buzz and backlash against a law that is requiring pizzerias to use an emission control device. This is in efforts to reduce carbon emission caused by the coal-powered ovens. The device, often called a scrubber, helps recirculate smoke into clean, less polluted air.
While the law is generating a lot of attention now, it was actually passed in May of 2016.
Originally, the law required each restaurant achieve a 75% reduction in emission production by January of 2020, but eventually that deadline was extended due to the pandemic.
According to many restaurant owners across the internet, these devices are costly, both to install and maintain. Many are concerned, both with the costs and how it will affect the quality of their pizza.
While we understand the concerns, it seems that the owners have had over seven years to prepare for this change. We err on the side of clean air.
Climate change has been a hot-button issue for decades. Many climate-friendly laws and regulations have been proposed throughout this time, and while some have passed, it seems that many have failed.
If we, as a society, want to make a real change and progress in our efforts to fight climate change, we’ll have to start biting the bullet. Making uncomfortable changes is never fun, but it is certainly necessary.
A change like installing an emission scrubber to a few hundred pizza ovens in New York City probably won’t solve climate change and save the world. But it will certainly do more good than harm. If the restaurant owners comply, it will show that New Yorkers are willing to do their part. After all, they’ve shown how resilient they can be. Surviving through the COVID-19 pandemic was no easy feat.
Just like other laws that hope to reduce our carbon footprint, this one is not asking for any changes to be made overnight.
That approach, the phasing out of carbon emissions, seems to be the best way to go about making changes. The phasing out of gas-powered vehicles, for example, has started in California.
The state is requiring that by 2030, 68% of new cars sold must produce zero-emissions.
While, again, this is a big change, lawmakers understand that companies (and consumers) aren’t able to make these adjustments immediately. Giving a reasonably long time frame allows for forward-thinking, and hopefully smoother transitions into a cleaner future.
We must not forget, climate change is a pressing issue.
We hope that the famously delicious New York City pizza continues to thrive and enrich the culture of New York, while supporting cleaner air for New Yorkers to breathe. Hopefully, other major cities follow.
If a law like this one succeeds and the restaurants effected by it can adapt and continue to thrive, this could work as a catalyst for even more carbon regulations across the state.
Locally, we’d like to see businesses and residents contribute to the progression of a cleaner environment. We hope our lawmakers will keep it on their radar.
— The Daily Star, Oneonta
