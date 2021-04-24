Troy Hodge died in Lockport on June 16, 2019. So far, his passing was in vain.
Even though a 75-page report by the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James showed a complete miscarriage of justice, and called for change, none has occurred.
A resolution newly adopted by the Niagara County Legislature calls for yet another study of restructuring police dispatch. It is neither strong nor swift enough.
At various points during his final fatal struggle, four different police officers had their hands on Hodge. An ambulance took six extra minutes to get to the scene because Lockport Police dispatch and Niagara County Sheriff's dispatch were separately involved in the call.
No one summoned qualified medical personnel from just a few blocks away, because the left hand didn’t know what the right was doing. Hodge laid dying in between.
It was a confusing situation initially thought to be a medical emergency but rife with fatal errors.
To fully understand the calamity, consider the recommendations from the AG’s report:
“First, we recommend that the LPD strongly consider abandoning its dispatching operations and allowing the NCSO dispatch center to cover all 911 calls in the city of Lockport. The ambulance was significantly delayed in its arrival at the scene due to communications issues between the LPD and NCSO dispatchers.
“Second, we recommend that all law enforcement officers, dispatchers, and emergency medical personnel be trained to recognize the constellation of symptoms Mr. Hodge displayed as a potential emergency and to respond accordingly.
“Finally, we recommend the LPD modify its use of force policy.”
Those aren’t strong enough recommendations. Stop pulling punches. Those should be sternly worded demands, a mandate for change with no wiggle room and no excuses. It’s what the memory of Troy Hodge deserves.
If the same situation occurred again today on Walnut Street rather than Pine Street in Lockport, there is a good chance for the exact same response and the exact same result. Approaching two years since Hodge died, we should not be able to write that. It is an unconscionable miscarriage of justice, an accident waiting to happen again.
All citizen 911 calls need to go to one dispatch center. There shouldn’t be one answer in Lockport for a call from a landline and one from the county for a mobile phone user, with two separate dispatchers involved in one emergency and not on the same page.
James's report lays out much but not all of what went wrong. Hodge’s family says there was even more.
There may not be another death like Troy Hodge’s but it remains more of a possibility in Lockport than anywhere else in Niagara County. That should not be, and it needs to be fixed, not studied or negotiated.
