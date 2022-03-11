It’s a lot to take in, the war currently raging in the Ukraine.
It’s easy to feel completely powerless as news outlets constantly parade images of death and destruction. As Russia’s invasion continues it seems there’s little more we can do than shake our heads — and pay higher prices at the gas pump.
Not everyone is sitting idly by, though.
Dana Prebis, a librarian at Wilson Elementary School, has been selling crocheted ribbon keychains to help children affected by the war in Ukraine.
“After seeing everything that was happening in Ukraine, I wanted to do something to help,” she said. “Even if it was something small — just something that could make me feel like I was doing something.”
The ribbons, which resemble the Ukrainian flag, are being sold for $6 a piece. Five dollars of each sale is being donated to UNICEF, which is currently providing humanitarian relief for children in Ukraine in their charity, “Children in the Crossfire of the Ukraine Crisis.” The remaining money is being spent on new materials to make more ribbons.
“I chose UNICEF because they had something that specifically talked about the children who are caught in the crossfire,” said Prebis. “and as an educator, that’s something that really speaks to my heart, so it was a drive that I really wanted to help.”
Since she began two weeks ago, Prebis has managed to raise $270 for UNICEF by selling her ribbons. Persons interested in purchasing a ribbon can do so by contacting Prebis at dprebis@wilsoncsd.org. Depending on the order quantity, turnaround time may take one-to-three weeks. Prebis is prepared to keep making them for the duration of the Ukrainian crisis.
There’s no telling if any of the millions of Ukraine refugees will ever make it to the Niagara Region but there are other groups in need of help.
Chelsea Leathers of Lockport, working with her church The Chapel at Crosspoint, has been helping by using her own networks on Facebook to find everyday things for arriving refugees from Afghanistan. She’s helped find furnishings, hygiene products and warm clothes for the refugees. She used the Facebook group, Buy Nothing, to find sheets, pillows, silverware, dish strainers and other kitchen items. Bigger items like furniture were found and delivered by a Buffalo ministry called Potter's Hands to the Journey's End donation center.
Leathers said she’d continue to help any way she could and asked that local people email her to find out what they can do at apairofpearlsandchocolate@gmail.com. She emphasized that new neighbors had to leave their home with just the clothes on their back or a small bag and have arrived with nothing.
More ways to help are on the wnyrac.org. Volunteers can move in and set up apartments, tutor English as a second language, help with learning the bus system and teach other life skills.
It might not stop a war raging in the Ukraine, but each of us stepping up to help others any way we can will definitely make the world a better place.
