It isn’t a new problem locally, but the theft of idling cars left unattended has started to heat up again.
On Tuesday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning following the theft of several vehicles in the Western New York area whose owners had started the ignition to “warm-up” the vehicle in the cold weather and then left them unattended.
Nobody likes sitting in a cold car but by leaving vehicles running in a driveway or parked on a street it's offering the perfect opportunity for thieves who seem to be targeting unoccupied cars now more than ever. If your car's running, make sure you're inside it.
Sheriff's officials say a car should never be left running or with the keys in the ignition when you are away from it, even for “just a minute.”
Make no mistake, neither the warning nor the problem is a new one around here. It's apparently a lesson that bears repeating from time to time.
This past summer, Niagara Falls dealt with an explosion of vehicle thefts under similar circumstances.
"We've seen a very large spike in cars being stolen since the end of June and into July, probably one or two a day," then-Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detective Lt. John Conti said in July. "The vast majority of these are instances were people leaving (the vehicles) running or leaving the keys in them."
To put it simply, thieves, many of them traveling from Buffalo, according to Falls police, were just taking advantage of a great opportunity presented to them.
While in the past stolen cars were maybe taken to a "chop shop" be cut into parts for re-sale, Conti says that's less common now.
"You really don't see where people are chopping cars," he said. "There may be some where they take the tires, the rims or high-tech electronics, but most of (the stolen vehicles) are taken 'cause they were left running (without regard to their parts)."
Conti said investigations show that vehicles taken to Buffalo often end up being sold or swapped there and then used in crimes.
"One car that was stolen here and recovered in Buffalo was used in a drive-by shooting," Conti said. "They're being brought to Buffalo for a purpose."
Conti, part of a car theft task force that operates in both Niagara and Erie counties, said one way to combat the problem is to ticket drivers for the traffic law violation of leaving a vehicle unattended.
Sure, it seems like adding insult to injury, but as police say, these crimes could be avoided entirely by simply not leaving a running car unattended.
In addition to shutting off the ignition, police say be sure to keep valuables out of sight or in the trunk (purses, credit cards, and cell phones in plain view only help attract thieves), and always roll up the windows and lock your car, even if it is in your driveway, garage, or in front of the convenience store.
Niagara County Sheriff’s officials also say if you see suspicious activity, report it by contacting the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 438-3393, or 911 in an emergency.
