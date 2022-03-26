The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a great many changes to our lives, some will likely stay with for years to come, others we’ll move away from more quickly.
One change necessitated by Covid was the move by nearly all government boards and commissions to switch to virtual meetings, which could be accessed by anyone with a computer or smart phone.
As the pandemic raged, the move was seen as the safest way to conduct business while everyone remained apart. As with everything taking place in 2020, there was a bit of a learning curve initially but the virtual meetings became an effective way to conduct business.
As we slowly get back to normal and more and more groups and organizations are again meeting in person, we agree that the virtual aspect of meetings should stick around. As far as we’re concerned, it’s a no-brainer.
We’re not alone on this — government reform groups and other champions of transparency are urging state leaders to require government boards and commissions to allow the public the ability to attend meetings both remotely and in person.
The groups, including advocacy organizations such as the League of Women Voters, Reinvent Albany, Common Cause and the New York News Publishers Association, said having a “hybrid” system for meetings has many advantages for the public, allowing a broad range of people to participate while keeping traditional meetings that are open to the public at large.
The changes would have to come through alterations in the state Open Meetings Law. And while no specific bill has emerged that matches up with the objective of the advocates, representatives of organizations in the coalition said they are optimistic lawmakers will take up the proposal.
A one-month extension is being issued for an executive order allowing government bodies to meet remotely as long as the public could access the meeting through digital platforms.
The advocacy and watchdog groups are urging that all public bodies be required to provide free and unrestricted remote video and voice access to their meetings, including via telephone and web-based video conferencing.
Sure, there are limitations when it comes to participating in such meetings, but quite frankly those limitations exist whether you’re at home or at town hall.
The idea of remote meetings is more about allowing more residents to have access to what’s happening in whatever level of government they’re interested in. As we’re well aware, not everyone can get to monthly meetings, whether it be a scheduling conflict, commitments at home or other challenges. It’s another relatively simple way to increase transparency, a very good thing in our eyes.
While it will likely come down to a change in Open Meetings Law to get everyone compliant, we’re hopeful many local boards and municipal groups will embrace this change brought about by Covid.
A move meant to keep us physically separated during a pandemic could help bring communities a lot closer together in the long run.
