Supporters of the United Way of Greater Niagara announced the start of the agency's 2020 fundraising campaign on Friday.
Like so many other enterprises across Niagara County, the United Way and the community groups it supports have been particularly hard hit by the safety and financial challenges posed by COVID-19.
And just like all of those other organizations and businesses, the United Way and its dedicated staff and volunteers are attempting to carry on and find ways to raise money so partner agencies can continue to provide vital services to the public.
We know this year has been difficult for many of you, especially those who found themselves furloughed or unemployed amid pandemic-related slowdowns and shutdowns.
In this respect, the services offered by United Way partners are as important as ever. These groups are helping our less fortunate neighbors survive this ordeal by providing them with food, educational programs, mental health assistance and more.
Other than United Way board members or staff members or dedicated volunteers, many among us may not truly understand where donations go when they are made to this organization.
If you glance at the list of United Way-supported organizations, we trust you'll recognize the names. They are the organizations in this county that come to our rescue during emergencies, help educate our children, give us valued financial advice, support our physical, mental and spiritual wellness, and do so much more.
To underscore the point, here's a full list: American Red Cross; Boy Scouts Greater Niagara Frontier; Boy Scouts Iroquois Trail; Consumer Credit Counseling Service; Dale Association; Francis Center; Girl Scouts; Hart, Inc.; Health Association of Niagara County, Inc.; Heart, Love, & Soul; Immaculata Home; Intercommunity Services; Literacy NY Buffalo - Niagara Inc.; Mental Health Association; Neighborhood Legal Services; Niagara Community Action Program; Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club; Niagara University; Northpointe Council; Northtowns Boys & Girls Club; Nor-Ton Red Jacket Club; NT Inter-Church Food Pantry; Pinnacle Community Services; Salvation Army Lockport; Salvation Army Niagara Falls; Salvation Army Tonawanda Corps; Veterans One Stop; Youth Mentoring Services of Niagara County; and the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier.
We know this year has been difficult and we know, in many cases, disposable income may not be as plentiful as it has been in previous years.
We still invite all of you who are able to do whatever you can to support this agency's 2020 campaign.
Doing so means you'll be supporting 29 organizations in our midst that offer so much to so many in need.
Events of this year have created much more need than usual, making it incumbent upon us all to share as much as possible.
To donate to UWGN’s 2020 campaign, visit uwgn.org or call (716) 731-4580.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.