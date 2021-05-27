All aboard! The Discover Niagara Shuttle will finally begin making its way to Lockport and its many attractions on Friday.
The free cross-county trips will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Mondays. While one shuttle drives visitors back and forth between Lockport and Niagara Falls, a second shuttle will be busy ferrying passengers between 12 attractions in the Lock City.
The dozen sites are great places to visit — the Erie Canal Discovery Center, Lockport Caves & Niagara Zipper, Old City Hall, Cornerstone CFCU Arena, Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, Widewaters Marina, Palace Theater, Challenger Learning Center, Kenan Center & Gallery, Erie Canalway Trail, Niagara County Historical Society and Niagara County Courthouse.
As we’ve said in the past, the expansion is a great opportunity for the region as a whole, opening up an option for easy travel beyond Niagara Falls and offering a glimpse at what other tourist spots in Niagara County have to offer the area’s millions of visitors.
We expect the new service will be popular with tourists and locals alike. That’s been the case on the western end of the county where the Discover Niagara Shuttle has linked Niagara Falls State Park with 17 other sites in a route that stretches north to Youngstown.
How’s this free service being paid for, you ask?
Local and state leaders found a way to use a combination of funds from the New York Power Authority, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation as well as authorize an increase in local bed tax rates.
Because the shuttle, which now takes locals and tourists on a trail of 18 stops between Niagara Falls and Youngstown and 12 stops within the Lockport area, is primarily used by visitors during the summer months, it’s always made sense to underwrite the service using bed tax revenue.
Bed tax is collected, primarily, from out-of-towners who are staying in local hotels.
As we’ve pointed out, it’s a win-win.
There are a plenty of benefits to having these shuttles operate during the busy summer months — not the least of which are extended visitor stays and greater disbursement of tourist dollars — and we can’t imagine visitors and locals alike won’t take advantage of the opportunities they open up.
We’re left with just one question, is Lockport the final stop? We can think of plenty more stops in Niagara County.
What will it take to get a Lockport to Olcott shuttle underway? How about a ride to Webster Street in NT?
