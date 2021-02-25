If you’re going to reach kids these days, what better place than their cell phone?
That’s where you’ll find Champion Conduct, a new project that looks to provide athletes, both students and professionals, with the tools they’ll need to "address every social issue they may confront."
It’s being developed locally by a Wilson woman, Kathleen Neville who has plenty of experience in sexual harassment, gender equality, discrimination and misconduct. She’s a longtime consultant to the National Football League who helped create the league’s first workplace guidelines on conduct and sexual harassment.
Champion Conduct will initially be available as a mobile app, featuring cinematic videos of athletes sharing their candid insights on social issues, real-life challenges and charitable activities.
Neville said she’s pulling together an all-star line-up of contributors including former Buffalo Bill Troy Vincent Sr., an All Pro cornerback and now the NFL's executive vice president of football operations as well as gold-medal Olympians, Hall of Famers, as well as topic experts and survivors of misconduct.
It sounds to us like it will be a powerful tool. Young athletes are already drawn to their professional counterparts and now they’ll have them at their fingertips, through an app on their phone.
Count the Niagara Falls School District among the program’s early supporters.
Superintendent Mark Laurrie said it’s very important that an audience that roughly ranges from 12-18 get “real-time, immediate, connection and information.”
“In high school ... it’s more about the things that kids learn about themselves and others (by) participating in athletics that stays with you a lifetime. ... It’s important that we teach those athletes to become leaders on the field and in the classroom, in the school and in the community.”
This isn't just meant for a few local school districts, Neville has much bigger plans for the app.
Pro franchises, NCAA programs, high school athletic departments, and coaches at all levels will be able to license or subscribe to Champion Conduct beginning in late 2021. Neville said she's hopeful the app will be embraced by coaches at all levels because she sees them as "influencers."
“Coaches build champions on the field. We are building champions in life," she said. "This app provides the inspiring, gritty, first-person stories that competitors respond to—it’s everything they need to know about conduct in one place, as told by experts, sports stars and survivors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.