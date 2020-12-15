The historic significance of the event should not be lost on New Yorkers, or Americans anywhere for that matter.
On Monday, Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, became the first resident in the state of New York to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Lindsay, one of thousands of health care workers across New York who were called to battle this dreaded disease on the front-line of the pandemic, said after receiving the shot that she felt "hopeful" and "relieved." She also expressed what is no doubt the feelings of many Americans when she said she viewed the vaccination process as a potential for "healing," the kind the country and the world so desperately needs.
Other health care workers across the state will now be in line to receive their first of two shots required for the Pfizer vaccine to full take hold. More vaccine candidates are in line for approval and it is expected New Yorkers of all backgrounds will be eligible to start receiving shots of their own in the coming weeks.
Vaccination offers the potential to be, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, the "final chapter of the book" on COVID-19, which has read more like a horror novel for so many months now.
The word "potential" is used because, as Cuomo also noted, vaccines are only effective if they are actually used.
There is genuine cause for concern here, given the reluctance among many members of the population to trust a new vaccine for a relatively new virus or to trust vaccinations in general.
A survey last week from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed about a quarter of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The same survey also showed roughly another quarter say they won’t.
Officials have expressed concern that such skepticism could hinder vaccination efforts. Experts suggest at least 70% of the U.S. population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, or the point at which enough people are protected that the virus can be held in check.
As was noted by the AP, experts have stressed that no corners were cut during development of the vaccine, attributing the speedy work to billions in government funding and more than a decade of behind-the-scenes research.
Too often over the course of this pandemic, the actions of many among us were dictated by the internet and social media where false claims widely circulated, questioning the effectiveness of mask wearing and social distancing and, sadly, about the highly contagious and deadly nature of the virus itself.
As we have seen so often in recent months, it's easy for misinformation to creep into conversations and for falsehoods posted by somebody who saw it posted by somebody else can become law-of-the-land thinking in relatively swift fashion.
Allowing a similar situation to unfold as the vaccination process begins could likewise have potentially sickening and even deadly consequences.
As vaccines for COVID-19 become more widely available to a larger segment of the population, we strongly recommend residents in Niagara County do their research and prepare while relying on reputable sources, namely their own physicians or other accredited medical professionals.
We know you'll have questions and concerns and we encourage you to find credible sources who can provide you with answers based on facts, not fear or innuendo.
Monday marked a milestone in what is expected to a months-long process of vaccinating New Yorkers against COVID-19.
While some of us among remain fearful, today is a good day to focus on Sandra Lindsay's remarks as she took her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine while focusing on the value and the need of remarkable things known as "hope" and "healing."
