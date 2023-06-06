Unless you were actually there, it’s impossible to fully comprehend what they went through 79 years ago today.
Those of us who weren’t personally involved may have seen some footage from a television news program or from a documentary on the subject.
Most of us cannot, however, fully understand what it was really like to storm the beach during the Invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944.
Today and all days, we should be eternally grateful that we weren’t among the soldiers who took part in the D-Day, a key step that helped lead to the Allied victory in World War II.
We should be grateful for their service, both to the soldiers who were fortunate enough to survive the war and all those who, unfortunately, did not.
Nick D’Aloise was one of the fortunate ones.
The 96-year-old Niagara County native, who was highlighted in a Gazette story in 2019, took part in what many soldiers like him have described as the “hell” that was Omaha Beach. He played a role in the Allied invasion of Normandy which began the arduous process of liberating occupied France from the control of Nazi Germany.
D’Aloise wrote poetry while overseas, doing his best to capture the imagery and the feel of the fighting as well as the camaraderie that only soldiers can truly understand.
In one such poem, penned during the war, Nick wrote: “We have dug a million ditches and cleared off acres of ground; We have drunk beer and whiskey in every honky-tonk town; But there is one consolation, gather ‘round me while I tell; When we die, we’ll go to heaven, for we’ve done our stretch in hell.”
As was the case with so many others of his generation, the young solider named Nick D’Aloise returned home after the war, raised a family and went on to live a full and productive life.
Thousands of others did not return home. Some gave their lives on the beach that day and, in doing so, contributed to the far bigger cause of rejecting what could have been life under rule of the likes of the Axis powers, Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.
Today, on this 79th anniversary, we once again reflect on the many sacrifices associated with D-Day and the role of the Allied forces in World War II, we honor the service of all those men who were called to duty that day and who showed tremendous bravery while facing the uncertainties of war.
Without them, we as Americans would likely not have the tremendous freedoms we enjoy to this day — freedoms that protect our ability to criticize our government, operate a press free from governmental interference and to pursue individual dreams while enjoying liberties people in many other countries around the globe can only dream about.
