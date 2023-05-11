Two people came to mind as news broke last week on an effort led by Democrats in Albany to remove all 17 directors of the board at Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.
They were former Niagara County Legislator Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, and former reporter Phil Gambini.
Virtuoso was one of the first voices in public office to raise concerns about management’s handling of things at WROTB. He did his research and brought to light information about what he saw as real problems there.
His colleagues, mostly the Republicans in the Niagara County Legislature, never shared his enthusiasm.
Virtuoso kept pushing nonetheless.
Having retired from public office after 30 years of service in the legislature, Virtuoso wasn’t holding elected office when news broke about the WROTB shakeup.
No media outlets, including ours, extended him the opportunity to share his thoughts on the development.
For the record, he didn’t reach out to our newspapers to offer any input either.
He let the situation speak for itself.
As for Gambini, some may remember him as a former reporter with the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal newspapers. Others may recognize him for the work he did later as an investigative reporter with Buffalo-based Investigative Post and WGRZ Channel 2 news.
It was Gambini who, with help from a Channel 2 cameraman, confronted WROTB President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek, asking him in-person questions about a number of issues, including whether he and other OTB officials gifted themselves tickets to Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres games at the public’s expense.
Wojtaszek kept saying “We followed the rules, Phil,” as Gambini kept shoving a microphone in his face.
That on-camera reporting did a great deal to shine a spotlight on what we — our newspapers in Niagara County and Investigative Post — were finding as we kept digging into activities at OTB.
It also helped elevate the conversation, contributed to a wider audience understanding of questionable practices among WROTB officials, the stuff that led Democrats in Albany to approve budget language that removed all 17 members of the public entity’s board.
While Gambini is no longer in the local news business, he was clearly a credit to it.
His works speaks to the old-fashioned notion that journalism — real journalism the kind that probes and researches and asks questions nobody wants to answer — still matters.
It always has and we believe it always does.
We’ll end on a cautionary note where WROTB is concerned.
While many like to view things like this through the lens of America’s sad and failed two-party political system, a public entity like OTB, while controlled by Republicans in recent years, remains a component of the taxpayer-funded government.
As such, the institution, regardless of which party controls it, remains.
Personalities and people with various levels of power and influence come and go.
The entity lives on.
So does the revenue and the spending and the patronage jobs and, well, maybe even tickets to Bills or Buffalo Sabres games or concerts.
Such entities are run by people, which means they are all fallible, all warranting consistent monitoring by outside sources.
As such, our work as news-gathering organizations is never done.
Watchdog reporting remains vital to ensuring people holding public offices do what they are supposed to do, by law and in the best interests of the people they are supposed to be serving.
It’s the sort of thing newspapers have been doing for decades.
It’s the sort of stuff we intend to keep doing regardless of which party ends up controlling all the public resources that are the responsibility of the directors and the management at public entities like WROTB.
