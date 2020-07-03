It certainly hasn’t felt like it, but it’s officially tourism season in Niagara County.
This has been a year to remember for all the wrong reasons if you are a hotel owner or the operator of a local attraction.
Thankfully, at the moment at least, the state of New York has done enough due diligence to tamp down the spread of the novel coronavirus, allowing our region to enter phase four of reopening, a move that should provide a much-needed boost to the local tourism economy.
If you, as a resident of Niagara County, want to do your part, it’s wise to consider spending your money near home this coming holiday weekend and enjoying a “stay-cation” instead of going out of town this summer.
It’s not as if you or the kids will be bored if you take a trip on the Maid of the Mist or dare to chance the rapids on the lower Niagara River by taking a ride on a Whirlpool Jet boat.
Maybe it’s been awhile since you took a leisurely ride along the Erie Canal courtesy of Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises.
You can also get a unique view from above Niagara Falls by taking flight on a helicopter operated by Rainbow Air. Inc. in the Falls.
Old Fort Niagara and the Aquarium of Niagara are fine options for a day out with the family as well.
Niagara Falls State Park, and numerous other parks and trails throughout the county, offer great views in socially distant, outdoor settings, not just during the summer but the whole year through.
Steps have been taken by all of these venues to ensure that recommended public health guidelines are followed, which is the right thing to do in the uncertain environment of COVID-19. As visitors, everyone should be prepared to follow the rules and, yes, bring their face masks.
Beyond finding fun at area attractions or taking in the county’s many natural wonders, there are bars, restaurants and even retail outlets that are looking to rebound and could use a strong Independence Day weekend to help them along. While grilling hot dogs and hamburgers is a time-honored Fourth of July tradition, this year it’s worth considering buying food from local eateries that could really use some additional patronage right now.
Cross-border travel restrictions remain in place so heading over to Canada is out of the question this year.
Leaving the state remains a risky proposition anyway, as shown by the recent rise in positive cases in the U.S. south and west. While New York has certainly not conquered COVID-19 at this point, positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all been on the decline, lending confidence to the idea that being in New York and staying in New York is a smarter option at the moment.
After staying inside for months amid the strain of the pandemic, most people are eager to get out and enjoy themselves.
We continue to stress the need to do so safely, of course, while encouraging readers across Niagara County to strongly consider the various options for fun, excitement and fine food right in their own backyards.
