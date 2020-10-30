We're not going to suggest that you or your children forego all Halloween traditions this year.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, though, we feel compelled to remind everyone to be virus-smart when it comes to trick-or-treating and festive gatherings — and also to encourage understanding for those who decide to pass on Halloween 2020 by keeping their porch lights off as the costumed characters make their rounds on Saturday.
Some folks out there are elderly, or they're grappling with health issues or other concerns that stop them from interacting with the world the way they did before the pandemic took hold. Trick-or-treaters may not find as many open doors or pots of candy on porch steps this year, and that's OK, just move along to the next house where the candy still flows. No need for any "tricks" for those who don't want to play.
In the Covid era there's no such thing as "safe" but there are things that can be done to at least increase the odds of being safe while enjoying Halloween. Here are a few health and safety reminders from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control:
— Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
— Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
— Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
— Wash hands before handling treats.
— Wear a mask.
— Make a cloth mask part of any costume, and remember that costume masks are not a substitute.
— Don't wear a costume mask over a cloth mask, as it can make breathing more difficult.
— Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.
— Use hand sanitizer after touching objects or other people.
— Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
This year has been filled with longing for a return to the sorts of "normal" activities we grew accustomed to as individuals and families throughout the course of a normal year. Halloween, that is to say, dressing up, eating candy, drinking cider and finding the fun in the weird and the scary, really fits the bill right about now.
As with all things 2020, we just all need to be smart about how we do it, and make good choices that are respectful of the people around us.
