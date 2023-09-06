We can’t think of a more perfect way to honor Niagara Falls native Indiana Hunt-Martin.
After graduating from Niagara Falls High School in 1940, Hunt-Martin worked at the Carborundum Co. before she joined the Women’s Army Corps on Sept. 5, 1944. She was a member of the first African American Women’s Army Corps unit, the only women’s unit to serve in Europe during World War II, and served with the Six Triple Eight Central Postal Directory Battalion. The battalion sorted and redirected millions of backlogged letters and packages sent to the soldiers. They were required to maintain accurate information cards for more than seven million U.S. military, civilian, and Red Cross personnel serving in the European Theater.
Private Hunt-Martin and fellow members of the Six Triple Eight played a critical role in processing and routing undelivered mail to restore communications between U.S. soldiers serving in Europe and their families, working around the clock to deliver approximately 65,000 pieces of mail each shift.
She experienced racism and segregation first-hand but refused to let discrimination prevent her from dutifully serving her country. According to Congressman Brian Higgins, her legacy has paved the way for current and future generations of African American women serving in the military.
In 2014, marking the 69th anniversary of her honorable discharge, Higgins presented Hunt-Martin with the medals she earned while serving overseas, including the Women’s Army Corps Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Honorable Service Lapel Button.
Last week, there was another big honor — the U.S. post office at 170 Manhattan Ave. in Buffalo was officially renamed the Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building.
Indiana Hunt-Martin passed away at the age of 98 in September of 2020. She is laid to rest at the historic Oakwood Cemetery in Niagara Falls. Before her passing, Higgins said she was honored and excited to learn that the Central Park Post Office would be dedicated to her.
Hunt-Martin’s grandson Andre B. Theobalds spoke at the ceremony, “My grandma was passionate about the mail. I’m thankful that she’ll be remembered in her community in this special way!”
Calling Hunt-Martin a trailblazer, Higgins said, “As a member of the renowned Six Triple Eight Central Postal Directory Battalion, she played a critical role in wartime communications, keeping soldiers and families connected during the war,” Higgins said at the ceremony. “We are proud to see this dedication come to life, stamping in the hearts and minds of all who visit Private Indiana Hunt-Martin’s role and legacy as an American military hero.”
We, too, offer a salute to Private Indiana Hunt-Martin and the work that went into granting such a fitting honor to her lasting legacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.